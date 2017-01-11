Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

Billy is "a super muscular, overconfident 17-year-old. He's so captivating and edgy that there are rumors flying around that he killed someone at a school he attended in the past. Billy steals people's girlfriends, is a drinking-game pro, and drives a black Camaro. But his violent and unpredictable nature shows itself to those closest to him, especially to ones who are younger than he is." Dacre Montgomery, who stars in this summer's Power Rangers, plays Billy (a naming choice destined to confuse Rangers fans).

Roman is a "male or a female of any ethnicity between the ages of 30 and 38. After growing up homeless with a drug-addicted mother, he or she suffered a great loss at an early age and has been seeking revenge ever since. Roman is ultimately an outsider who doesn't understand how to connect with people." Linnea Berthelsen, a Danish actress who makes her television debut, will play Roman, who sounds like she could be One, Two, Three, etc.