'Stranger Things' Creators Tease Season 2 'Sequel' Details

"Will’s been there for an entire week, and it’s had some kind of effect on him, both emotionally and perhaps physically," says Ross Duffer. "The idea is he’s escaped this nightmare place, but has he really? That’s a place we wanted to go and potentially explore in season two. What effect does living in there for a week have on him? And what has been done to him? It’s not good, obviously."

That's good to know -- but what about the show's clear fan favorite, the deadly Eleven?

"Obviously something happened to her when she destroyed and killed that monster and we don’t know what she went," says Matt Duffer. "Hopper is left with this guilt because he sold her out. We wanted to leave it sort of mysterious exactly what he knows… Have there been sightings in the woods or is he hoping she’s out there or has he already made contact with her? We don’t answer any of that, but we like the idea of potentially putting her and Hopper together."