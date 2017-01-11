11 Questions We Still Have After Binging Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

5. Why are Nancy and Steve back together?

Despite growing closer to Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) during their battle against the monster in the Byers home, the end of Stranger Things shows Nancy (Natalia Dyer) cuddling up to Steve (Joe Keery), who'd only marginally redeemed himself after being the world's worst jerk to her and everyone else for much of the series. Is she really that shallow? Did her brief stint in the Upside Down alter her senses? Or is this another way (along with the use of New Order's "Elegia") that the creators are telling us they dig Pretty in Pink?

6. Did someone create the Upside Down?

No one who has seen or studies the existence of the Upside Down ever explains how the world sits alongside ours. When Eleven is in the sensory-deprivation tank, she enters an all-black astral plane that is different from the Upside Down but also connected to both the Upside Down and the real world. A science teacher simplifies possible access to alternate dimensions using an "acrobat and flea" analogy: an acrobat can only go forward or backwards on a tightrope, while a flea can go forward, backward, sideways or underneath the rope. But based on what we're shown, it’s unclear what the connection is between the real world, Eleven's astral plane, and the Upside Down. When Eleven first reports the monster, Dr. Brenner wants to contact it, but doesn't seem concerned that an extra-dimensional creature is occupying the same space as Russian spies. Is it possible that Brenner, or other humans, accidentally willed the Upside Down into existence?