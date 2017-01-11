The Strangest 'Stranger Things' Theories, Analyzed

Stranger Things, 2016's most talked-about Netflix series, blends elements from the works of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, and other 1980s genre masters, which is why the eight episodes of Season 1 play out like a self-contained movie. In exploring a paranormal universe through the eyes of a small-town cop, a frantic mother, and a bunch of kids, the show is content to leave the theorizing to the audience, instead of inserting scientists and government conspiracy theorists into the story.

The internet heard the call to action. Since Stranger Things' debut in July, fans have tried to answer some of the unanswered questions of the series with wild guesses about what happened, why, and, occasionally, to whom. Now that Netflix has officially announced Season 2, let's sift through the soup of internet crackpotitude, weighed against the events of the first eight episodes.