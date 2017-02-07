A Shot-by-Shot Breakdown of the 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer

The Stranger Things trailer begins with an ad for something completely different: Eleven's favorite food, Eggos. The classic "L’eggo my Eggo" waffle campaign ran from 1972 -- when it gained popularity airing during Brady Bunch commercial breaks -- all the way through 2008. (Kellogg's then attempted the slogan "My way," which failed and morphed into "Simply Delicious" in 2011, which bombed and sent the company back to "L’eggo my Eggo" in 2013.)

The ad in question is from 1980 and, yes, features Jason Hervey, who played Kevin’s older brother in The Wonder Years. It also has that well placed and reflective toaster. If the Upside Down remains a reflection of Dark Hawkins, maybe this was the perfect Eggo commercial to steal.