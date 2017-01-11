Since debuting in July, the retro horror series Stranger Things has dominated the summer conversation. We've seen stars rise to prominence (hi Barb!), plot questions burn into the night, and theories crop up on just where Matt and Ross Duffer, the duo behind the series, would take Season 2. Or the bigger mystery: if there'd even be a Season 2. Two months out from the success story, and leaked data suggesting Stranger Things was one of Netflix's biggest original series yet, there was no word on whether the Duffer brothers would return for another round (despite hint after hint after hint).

True to the show, the string-pulling creators were just waiting for the right moment.