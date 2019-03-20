The First Trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Is a Nostalgic Adrenaline Rush

Something scarier than demogorgons is hitting the kids of Hawkins: adolescence. In the first trailer for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, Mike Wheeler declares, "We're not kids anymore," and sure enough the action has seemed to move out of his basement and into the mall. But never fear: There are clearly supernatural threats and big scary monsters on the horizon.
The footage offers our first glimpse at what the eventful sleepy Indiana town looks like in the summer, and it's set to both Mötley Crüe's "Home Sweet Home" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley." Our heroes -- among them Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, Will, and Max -- are trekking through a field to put up what appears to be a science project. But the girls are also playing records and looking at magazines. (Hooray! Eleven has a female friend!) Dustin is hanging out with his buddy Steve Harrington at the ice cream stand where a new character Robin (Maya Hawke) works, and there's probably fun to be had at the local pool where bad boy Billy Hargrove is a lifeguard. The only one who seems to be having a really bad time is poor Will Byers, who, frankly, has been through enough trauma to get a free pass for life. That is until the forces of evil start knocking from the Upside Down.
Hey, maybe we're just suckers for The Who -- or just longing for warmer months -- but this trailer seems to lift the fog off of the series that set in during the second season and bring it back to the goofy '80s core that made it a sensation. It drops July 4, so you have ample time to tease your hair and stock up on patterned button downs. (Seriously, those seem to be all the rage in Hawkins.)
