'Stranger Things' Soundtrack Gets Volume 2, Vinyl Release, and More

On Friday, Netflix unveiled the official Stranger Things soundtrack album. Appropriate to the show, there's a twist: the 36-track album is only Volume 1. A second volume arrives digitally August 19th. Both volumes feature bits of the original score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, members of the popular Austin experimental synth band S U R V I V E, best known for playing alongside Goblin, Tame Impala, and This Will Destroy You (among others), and for their work on 2014's underrated action movie The Guest.

“We discussed having a classic tone and feel to the music for the show but being reserved enough that it wasn't ’80s cheese, while offering a refreshing quality so that felt modern," Dixon said in a press release. "This was one of the qualities that drew them to our music in the first place. Having a familiarity with classic synths worked, but with an overall forward thinking approach."