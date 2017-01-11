Entertainment

Watch Steve From 'Stranger Things' and Jean-Ralphio Confirm That Goofy Theory

Steve from Stranger Things Jean Ralphio Fan Theory
Late Late Show | CBS
Most fan theories die on the vine. Even if you combed all the early episodes of True Detective Season 1 for hints that Rust Cohle was the Yellow King, printed out "get hype" T-shirts for the Cleganebowl on Game of Thrones, or became convinced Saved by the Bell is actually a Zack Morris dream world, there's nothing you can do to bring certain fan conspiracies to fruition. Or at least, that's how it used to be: now, thanks to the internet, your favorite Stranger Things fan theory is coming true.

Earlier this summer, careful viewers of Netflix's summer sci-fi hit became convinced that Nancy's romantic suitor Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) was actually the father of Parks and Recreation character Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz). Both characters are from Indiana. They're both lovable jerks. They both have great hair. You do the math.

If this was a normal fan theory, that would be the end of it. Many other Stranger Things fan theories floating around message boards remain unconfirmed, but the "Steve is Jean-Ralphio's dad" theory has taken on a life of its own, becoming a Demogorgon-like monster of speculation that threatens to consume the internet. On Tuesday night, we got our first photo evidence that Steve and Jean-Ralphio had somehow broken through the space-time continuum and met each other in real life. What could this mean?

Well, now we know: last night, Keery and Schwartz appeared on The Late Late Show together, getting interviewed by Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner. At first they both tried to deny the familial connection -- even though they were wearing the same outfit -- but the power of father-son cross-dimensional love was too powerful. Just watch the clip for yourself below.

CBS/YouTube

Very touching. Now, if only James Corden can get Eleven and the Monster to sit for an interview and confirm the second-most prevalent theory, then we really will be living in a golden age of theory-dom. Maybe they could do Carpool Karaoke together? Just a thought -- I'm betting the Monster has an impressive vocal range. 

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter @danielvjackson.

