Steve From 'Stranger Things' Finally Meets His Son Jean-Ralphio

As Stranger Things mania gripped the nation this summer, one fan theory weighed most heavily on the minds of anyone with a Netflix password: was well-coiffed bad boy Steve Harrington actually the father of entrepreneur Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation? Though the actors who played the two characters, Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz, acknowledged the theory in the press, we never saw the two lookalike characters together… until now.

That's right: perhaps by traveling through some interdimensional time portal, Steve met his son Jean-Ralphio last night, and it was as glorious as you would hope. The debate surrounding the veracity of this controversial theory has officially been settled. There's no question that Steve is Jean-Ralphio's father. Just look at this tweet.