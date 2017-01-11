With its unsolved mysteries, lingering questions, and complex mythology, Netflix's summer sleeper hit Stranger Things has left us theorizing all summer. What's going on in the Upside Down? What happened to Eleven? When will the synthy soundtrack be released? And can we meme ourselves using the amazing opening titles sequence?

But one fan theory has emerged as the most convincing, mind-blowing revelation: Steve Harrington, Nancy's suitor with the well-coiffed hair, is actually the father of Parks and Recreation's resident bad boy entrepreneur Jean-Ralphio.

OK, catch your breath.

Almost immediately after the show debuted, viewers began to see similarities, noting that Steve, played by Joe Keery, bears a striking resemble to the Parks and Rec fan-favorite would-be Lothario portrayed by comedian Ben Schwartz. Both characters are cocky, live in Indiana, and, most importantly, have amazing hair. A quick Twitter search reveals that many fans were both amused and a little creeped out by the splitting image.