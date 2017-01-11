Entertainment

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Looks Like It'll Be the Ultimate '80s Movie Mash-Up

When it hits this summer, Netflix's ticking nostalgia bomb Stranger Things promises to unleash old-school oddities on a tight-knit Indiana town. The streaming giant prepped potential viewers Thursday by releasing the hourlong drama's first trailer, which teases how one child's disappearance disturbs the otherwise humdrum community.

"This is Hawkins. Wanna know the worst thing that's ever happened here, in the four years I've been working here?" a police chief (David Harbour) asks a distressed mother (Winona Ryder) above. "An owl attacked Eleanor Gillespie's head, because it thought that her hair was a nest."

Buckle up, Chief.

The Duffer brothers (Wayward Pines) have positioned Netflix's latest original series as a love letter to the supernatural cult classics of the '80s. Fittingly, it's set during the '80s amid an investigation tied to Ryder's missing son. Government experiments, otherworldly entities, a peculiar little girl, and a trio of other boys living out their coming-of-age years are also in the mix.

Per the promo visuals, Stranger Things looks like it'll play out as the ultimate homage it purports to be. Hints of Super 8E.T., Stand by MeGooniesGremlinsTwin Peaks, and Poltergeist are easy to spot -- the title font even resembles that of an old Stephen King book. (Is this the Amblin: The TV Show we've been waiting for?)

"I think the audience will love the nostalgic voyage back in time before technology had completely" taken over, Ryder, who's notching her first proper TV lead on the heels of Show Me a Hero, told People last month. "This is a genre that I enjoy watching, but haven't necessarily explored before."

All eight episodes of Stranger Things, also featuring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Matthew Modine, and Charlie Heaton, arrive July 15.

