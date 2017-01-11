Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Looks Like It'll Be the Ultimate '80s Movie Mash-Up

Buckle up, Chief.

The Duffer brothers (Wayward Pines) have positioned Netflix's latest original series as a love letter to the supernatural cult classics of the '80s. Fittingly, it's set during the '80s amid an investigation tied to Ryder's missing son. Government experiments, otherworldly entities, a peculiar little girl, and a trio of other boys living out their coming-of-age years are also in the mix.

Per the promo visuals, Stranger Things looks like it'll play out as the ultimate homage it purports to be. Hints of Super 8, E.T., Stand by Me, Goonies, Gremlins, Twin Peaks, and Poltergeist are easy to spot -- the title font even resembles that of an old Stephen King book. (Is this the Amblin: The TV Show we've been waiting for?)