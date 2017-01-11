The abducted kids

Nichols continued to experiment with Duncan, who was such a powerful psychic that no one suspected that he was a man from the distant past inserted into a new body. He tried to harness his adept subject's powers in the Montauk Chair to conduct mind-control experiments using special radio dishes at Camp Hero. This is where the other children come in.

In his book, Nichols writes of other boys being brought in and experimented on; some were sent through a portal into the unknown of spacetime. Stranger Things lifts this theory; the name "Eleven" suggests there are or were likely 10 other subjects. In Nichols' book, these abductees are known as the "Montauk Boys," and since Nichols and Bielek started speaking about their regained memories, other Long Island men have rediscovered that they were frequently abducted from their homes by Camp Hero scientists who wanted to "break" them psychologically so that they could implant subconscious commands.