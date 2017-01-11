Stream These Movies Starring Your Favorite 'Game of Thrones' Actors

The past few weeks have been tough for Game of Thrones fans. After Season 6 ended, HBO confirmed that only seven episodes of the show will air in 2017, that the brief Season 7 will air later than usual, and Season 8 will be the series' last. Woe to those who want Westeros on their screens forever.
To ease the pain of the interminable wait for the next season to begin, we found some movies to stream featuring the prominent (and surviving) members of the Game of Thrones cast. You don't need us to tell you about Gwendoline Christie's invisible role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, or about X-Men: Apocalypse, Sophie Turner's blockbuster debut. But here are a few hidden gems to keep the Thrones times going:
Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)
Movie: Knights of Badassdom
If you want to see Peter Dinklage's prestigious roles, try The Station Agent or his brief-but-memorable debut in Living in Oblivion. If you want to watch Dinklage play a party bro obsessed with live-action roleplay, watch Knights of Badassdom. In the LARP-ing adventure, Dinklage acts like he's tripping on mushrooms even when his character isn't actually high, an even wilder turn than his Game of Thrones wino act. In a movie stacked with television favorites -- from True Blood's Ryan Kwanten to Firefly's Summer Glau -- Dinklage distinguishes himself by being the best of the bunch.
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix, rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
Movie: Dom Hemingway
Emilia Clarke is one of those actors who made their name on Game of Thrones without too much else on their résumé (unless you count Triassic Attack). In Dom Hemingway, she holds her own opposite Jude Law as the title gangster. After being released from a 12-year prison sentence, Dom can't keep his explosive temper in check, insulting vicious assassins and drug lords alike in a campaign of debauchery. He slams to a halt when confronted by his daughter, played by Clarke, whom he betrayed by refusing to rat out his bosses. It's a lower-key role than the Mother of Dragons, but seeing the Thrones actress play a scruffy barroom singer with a backbone of steel is a trip.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Kit Harington (Jon Snow)
Movie: Testament of Youth
This BBC biopic of Vera Brittain, famed British memoirist and pacifist, is a star vehicle for Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander -- but Harington, in a sweeter-than-Snow role, excels as her love interest. As a dreamy schoolboy with a penchant for poetry, Harington's decked out in Edwardian finery, British army-greens, and clean-shaven mug. For those who like British costume dramas, Testament of Youth is a must, depicting a relationship breakdown and the meat-grinder conflict on a continent.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)
Movie: The Falling
Carol Morley's BBC film about a case of mass hysteria in an all-girls school proves that Maisie Williams isn't just a Tumblr favorite, but the real deal. In The Falling, the actress plays a teenage girl lashing out against her mother, her teachers, and even her best friend. The role takes Williams far away from Arya Stark -- seeing her in a schoolgirl uniform is profoundly disconcerting. For all the horrors she confronts on Game of Thrones, Arya is at least protected by her supernatural assassin skills; watching Williams push through the pain and overweening self-regard of teenagedom in1960s England is significantly scarier.
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix, rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)
Movie: St. Trinian's
This boarding school romp features an A-list cast that includes Colin Firth, Russell Brand, Rupert Everett (in two gender-swapping roles), and a literal horde of anarchic teenage girls bent on destruction and mischief. It's a total sitcom, yet one worth watching if you have an interest in impressive British actors behaving outrageously. Headey is almost unrecognizable in her role as the mild-mannered English teacher. She's made a career out of playing a hardass, from Queen of the Seven Kingdoms to Sarah Connor to a crazed drug lord in Dredd. Here she plays a mousy, quivering agent of order in the citadel of chaos. That's range.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)
Movie: Headhunters
It's easy to imagine David Benioff and D. B. Weiss casting Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister after watching Headhunters. The Scandinavian thriller pits Coster-Waldau's remorseless killer, Clas Greve, against a resourceful art thief (Aksel Hennie). Greve looks like the human version of a shark, all coiled menace tucked into form-fitting gray suits. His good looks and fortune are a threat that only grows throughout the thriller. Dangerous sexuality is key to his Headhunters role and Jaime, too.
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix, rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish)
Movie: Calvary
Gillen had a pre-Thrones life as Tommy Carcetti on The Wire, where he honed calculating and ruthless skills. In Calvary, Gillen slips back into a natural Irish accent to deliver a chilling performance of a different nature. A parable about the sins of the Catholic Church, the actor plays a skilled doctor who saves lives, but tests the beliefs of a priest (played by Brendan Gleeson) with tales of operating table horror stories. It's a deliciously chilly role, and one that emphasizes Gillen's strengths without the heavy breathing and outrageous flourishes required of Littlefinger.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth)
Movie: The Guard
John Michael McDonagh, who directed both Calvary and this black-comedy crime romp, clearly loves Thrones. The Guard pits Brendan Gleeson against a scheming Irish drug kingpin (Cunningham), a steely job that typifies a certain kind of role that Cunningham has played over the years. We know him as the loyal, stubborn, and tough Davos, but Cunningham can often be seen as a heavy. The Guard takes full advantage of the typecasting.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark)
Movie: The Awakening
The British love their World War I movies. The Awakening opens after that conflict, when everyone is still haunted by the war. The boy we know as "Bran" plays a lad left behind at boarding school with a small group of seriously troubled adults. Released the same year as the first season of Game of Thrones, The Awakening features Hempstead-Wright as if he'd never been pushed from the tower by the Lannister siblings, jaunty and avoiding all the pitfalls that so often trap child actors. With a backdrop torn from a Brontë novel, the atmospheric thriller sees Hempstead-Wright and actress Rebecca Hall rambling across all sorts of creaking old manors and cloud-shadowed moors.
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix, rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane)
Movie: Birkebeinerne or (The Last King)
Hivju hasn't been in a ton of English-language productions -- he had a meaty role in last year's hugely acclaimed Force Majeure and appeared in the substantially less-acclaimed prequel to John Carpenter's The Thing. But for Game of Thrones fans, his latest role seems like an obvious choice: Birkebeinerne dramatizes an iconic moment in a Norwegian civil war when the monarchy took on the church. This is a slick medieval war movie -- and Hivju brightens every scene as the new king's bodyguard (the king happens to be a toddler). If you ever wanted to see Tormund babysit and fight people while skiing, this is the movie for you.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube
