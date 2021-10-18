The New 'Succession' Opening Credits Are Airing More of Waystar Royco's Dirty Laundry

HBO

Succession officially returned for its third season last night, and, frankly, didn't we all get a little collective chill when those clanging first notes of Nicholas Britell's theme started to play over the opening title? The beauty of the Succession credits is that they are virtually un-skippable unless you truly do not care about the Roys, and, if so, who are you? Britell's music is infectious and creator Jesse Armstrong has packed little jokes and winks into the visuals, mashing up home video-style footage of the Roy kids with glances at whatever ATN is up to in the present day. Now, creator Jesse Armstrong has been adamant that there are no clues as to what's to come buried within the minute and half-long sequence, but they remain very cheeky and reveal a lot about the terrible things that happen at the Roy family media conglomerate, Roystar Wayco. Let's dig into them.

Cousin Greg gets first billing OK, so as great as Nicholas Braun is as Cousin Greg, this does not mean he's now the unequivocal lead of the series. The billing in Succession has always been in alphabetical order, and now that Hiam Abbass, who plays Logan's wife Marcia, is no longer a series regular, it means that Braun goes first. Good job, Greg. You deserve this small win.

Waystar is going Hollywood This year we get a glimpse at a sector of the Waystar enterprise we haven't seen before: their entertainment division. Yes, it's a shot of the Waystar Studios in what looks to be Hollywood. (I can tell because of the palm trees.) I'm desperate to know what kind of movies and TV shows are on Waystar's slate. Is it like a Fox situation where that branch of the company is significantly more liberal than the cable channel? What superhero franchise does Waystar own?

The ATN Lady is at it again This ATN host always has some nonsense to spew. Last season she was saying "gender fluid illegals may be entering the country twice," and this time she has some story about a dude facing "chemical castration" after smiling at a woman by a photocopier. She is the worst! I hate her!

There's even more ATN nastiness Look! Another shot of the ATN chyrons. I'm desperate to know what the rest of the surely horribly classist quote from the "Hollywood boss" is. Also, apparently Waystar's parks are expanding. Surely, there's a mascot role for Greg in there.

This is Baby Roman, right? It just makes sense that our favorite slime puppy would be puffing on a whole ass cigar as a child who also wears a gaudy gold ring. Slime puppies are going to slime puppy.