Kendall Roy Is More Chaotic Than Ever in the 'Succession' Season 3 Premiere

The third season premiere of Succession is a portrait of two men in crisis from the fallout of the Season 2 finale, where Kendall Roy revolted against his father, publicly bringing up allegations of sexual misconduct on the Waystar Royco cruise lines. It opens with Kendall hiding in a bathtub, and his father, Logan Roy, asks his other child Roman, "You want to suck my dick?" as he gets into a car that will take him to a room where he will wait to board a plane to a country with no extradition laws. Once again it's Logan, played by the great Brian Cox bristling and beasting, versus Jeremy Strong's Kendall, who is always more fragile than he would like to admit.

This installment, titled "Secession," is coordinated chaos. The characters are constantly in transit. Logan is absconding to the Balkans where he'll be safe, for the time being, from legal repercussions. He sends Gerri (J. Smith Cameron), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to New York while he decides their fate within the company from afar, determining who will serve as interim CEO while he steps aside. (It's Gerri, much to the dismay of Shiv, who left her career in lefty politics to pursue her father's affections last season.)

Meanwhile, Kendall is plotting his next move from a company car, which he may or may not be entitled to, with his trusty assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) and Cousin Greg the Egg (Nicholas Braun), the only member of the immediate family stupid enough to join him immediately. As the van moves through New York on the way to Kendall's ex-wife's apartment, the only place he's safe to go, Greg says, "This is like OJ, if OJ never killed anyone." Kendall, smiling, replies: "Who says I never killed anyone?"