Logan Wants to Grind Kendall's Bones in the First Teaser for 'Succession' Season 3

All your favorite Tomelettes, Greggs, boars on the floor, and daddy's boys and girls and are back in the first teaser for Succession Season 3 and they are being just as mean to each other as ever. We would not expect anything less.

Ever since Season 2 ended with Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy dropping a bomb on his dear old dad by announcing via press conference that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was well aware of all the misdeeds committed on Waystar Royco's cruises we've been eagerly awaiting to see what kind of chaos will ensue when the show returns. Now we know that Kendall is continuing his offensive, trying to enlist his siblings, who, naturally, want something in return. Specifically Shiv (Sarah Snook), who demands that she be placed in charge of the company if she stands behind her brother. Obviously, Logan is not going to go down without a fight, telling his son he's going to grind his bones to make his bread and laughing when Kendall feebly tries to continue the fairytale metaphor.

This look at what's coming also briefly introduces Sanaa Lathan's new character. Also, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen) flips over a desk. There's no exact premiere date, but Season 3 will premiere sometime in the fall.