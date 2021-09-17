Absolute Chaos Reigns in the New Trailer for 'Succession' Season 3

The new trailer for Season 3 of Succession is a chaotic two minutes. Kendall is getting bigheaded and maybe reckless, Logan is going "full fucking beast," Shiv is wearing a big hat while putting out everyone's fires, Roman is "hugely looking forward to my father dying," and Tom is giving Cousin Greg cyanide pills. No, actually they are just mints, you doofus. (Speaking of: Greg thinks Kendall was followed by the Pope on Twitter after his bombshell televised speech that daddy Logan knew about Waystar Royco's shitshow of a cruise line, but it may not be the real Pope. Who is to say?)

Yes, this new look at everyone's favorite family of jerks teases the full-fledged war being waged between Kendall and Logan, seemingly picking up right after the events of the Season 2 finale, as well as the Roys highly teased trip to Italy. We've also got a good look at some of the guest stars joining the crew this year. Sanaa Lathan is advising Kendall on how to not implicate himself or damage the company; Hope Davis is teaming up with Stewy; Alexander Skarsgård is the one asking Roman when his dad's going to die; and Adrien Brody just looks like trouble.

It all looks pretty insane and wonderful, and we can't wait until it starts airing on HBO October 17.