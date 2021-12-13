Everything We Know About 'Succession' Season 4

Brian Cox | Macall B. Polay/HBO Brian Cox | Macall B. Polay/HBO

Ever since Jesse Armstrong's prestige drama Succession premiered on HBO in 2018, fans have wondered how they could ever love a group of corporate jerks so much. Well, not necessarily love, but be so engrossed in capitalistic wheeling and dealing, family melodrama, and petty jokes that it's the only thing they want to spend their Sundays watching and tweeting about. The show about the fictional Roy family's ploys for power within their father's media empire, Waystar Royco, introduced more than a few surprises in its third season, from hilarious, over-the-top episodes to a penultimate finale that altered just about every dynamic on the show. Because we can't get enough board meetings, contentious phone calls, and snarky insults—and have a lot to process following the Season 3 finale—we're breaking down everything we now about Succession Season 4.

Jeremy Strong | Macall B. Polay/HBO

Will there be a Season 4 of Succession? Oh yeah! The grip the terrible Roy family has on all of our necks isn't letting up anytime soon. HBO renewed the series in October 2021 while the third season was airing. That should come as no surprise, considering how much of an awards favorite the show is and how increasingly popular it's gotten. According to Variety, the Season 3 premiere was the most-viewed HBO premiere since the launch of HBO Max in spring 2020. Bring on more corporate drama and daddy issues. When will Season 4 of Succession premiere? With the Season 3 finale having just aired, it'll likely be a little while until we're back in the frigid embrace of Logan Roy and his family. If the writers get back to work in early 2022, and if the cast and crew start production around late winter or spring, a fall 2022 release is possible. But it's hard to say. We'd guess we could pencil in our next meeting with the Waystar Royco execs for sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Who will be back for Succession Season 4? All of the shareholders should be pleased, because just about everyone should return for Season 4. Even though Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) fate was unclear toward the end of Season 3, he is still alive (and hopefully getting the help he needs), so he should return, as should his siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Of course, Logan (Brian Cox) remains at the top, making deals that can't be fucked with and ruining all of his children's lives, so he'll be back. And if you were wondering why an actor with as a high of a caliber as Matthew Macfadyen was playing Tom Wambsgans, who is often a punching bag, now it's clear that he's in one of the show's most important roles. Expect he and his Sporus, Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), to be an even bigger part of next season. Outside of the family, even though GoJo just bought Waystar, our favorite capitalists should be sticking around. That means Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Karl (David Rasche), Frank (Peter Friedman), and Kerry (Zoe Winters) don't seem to be going away any time soon, and it's possible we'll see even more of Alexander Skarsgård's slimy Swede Lukas Matsson.

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook | Graeme Hunter/HBO

What will Succession Season 4 be about? Since the beginning of Succession, fans have wondered which Roy child will get a kiss from Daddy. Turns out, it's none of them! The Season 3 finale showed Logan deciding to pursue Lukas Matsson's deal of GoJo buying out Waystar with the promise of a Logan-approved board. Logan also revisits his divorce agreement with Kendall, Roman, and Shiv's mother, Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), so that they no longer have a supermajority against their father to override his plan, essentially stripping them of power. The last 15 minutes of the season essentially reframe everything about the show as fans know it, setting up a fourth installment that finds the Roy kids opposite their dad instead of the Kendall-vs.-Logan power dynamic we're used to. Next season, fans will likely see whatever structural changes Waystar has coming now that GoJo owns the company. Perhaps Matsson will give Roman, who Logan claims he likes enough, some power. More likely, Logan will want to see his kids working hard and fending for themselves in a way they haven't had to before. In an interview with Vulture, Brian Cox says that by the end of Season 3, Logan is "tired of his children not being savvy operators or able sparring partners." Considering how damaged, obnoxious, and power-hungry they all are, there's no way they'll let any of this go without a fight. Most interestingly, though, we'll probably see Tom continuing to conspire with Logan. He's long noted how no one wins like Logan does, and now he made a "deal with the devil" by ratting out Shiv and her brothers' plans, and it's sure to make him a key player in Logan's future vision for the company. Macfadyen told Deadline he has no idea where the writers will take his character, but he certainly trusts Logan more than he does Shiv and thinks what played out "makes sense." While it may have been shocking, what will definitely make for a few surprises and schemes is the knowledge/percolating hatred coming from Shiv, who saw Logan acknowledge Tom affectionately at the end of the episode. Sarah Snook told Vulture, "If Shiv knows, but her brothers don't, and Tom doesn’t know that Shiv knows—there's a lot of potential there." It sure does sound like a lot of potential, and Jesse Armstrong and his team of writers know how to keep fans hooked. It's hard to say where the next season of Succession will go, but we'll continue to update this post with more information as it's revealed.