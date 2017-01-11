The 27 Most Outrageous Moments in 'Suicide Squad'

In one weekend, DC Comics' villain team-up movie, Suicide Squad, earned more than $135 million, making it the biggest August opening of all time. While we weren't thrilled by the franchise-starter, the movie insidiously worked its magic on summer movie-goers by mixing criminal behavior, comic book references, sequel setups, and bizarre twists. Here are the moments we'll be talking about until the new year (or at least the next superhero blockbuster).

The title-card extravaganza

Suicide Squad's opening, a kind of glorified PowerPoint, introduces us to Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), El Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). It's like a season's worth of Orange Is the New Black plotlines crammed into 20 minutes. Titles in wacky fonts add to the complex mythology; apparently, Flag "golfs with a three handicap," which should be an important easter egg if he gets his own PGA-set spin off movie.