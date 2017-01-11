What the Hell Is 'Suicide Squad'? We Have All the Answers.

Suicide Squad is either going to be the post-Batman v Superman shot of adrenaline that DC Comics' "cinematic universe" needs or another slap to moviegoers looking for a breezy time at the multiplex. It could go either way for one major reason: no one really knows what Suicide Squad is all about. Or what a Suicide Squad even is.

Seriously, if you'd told this longtime comic reader a few years ago that we'd be getting a Squad movie before Wonder Woman, I'd have laughed in your face. Yet here we are!

Jared Leto's Joker, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Will Smith's Deadshot, and the rest of the villains-turned-heroes dominated the summer movie conversation, but there's more to the Squad than one-liners and method-acting pranks. Here's a down-and-dirty primer on DC's long-running bad-guy team-ups.