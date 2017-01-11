Should You See 'Suicide Squad,' the Buzziest Movie of the Summer?

Was Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn your reason to see this movie?

Suicide Squad's redeeming quality is the cast, and Robbie does justice to one of the most popular comic icons of the last 20 years. The movie could use more of her, frankly. Choppy action never gives Harley her big, wet, kiss-of-death moment, even as Robbie juggles her innocence, sexual mania, and killer instincts. We see Harley "die" for the Joker without real consequence. She pines to escape captivity, yet it takes zero convincing for her to swear allegiance to the team. The mere appearance of Harley may do it for some, but so would the cardboard Harley Quinn cutout from Party City.

Does Jared Leto's new take on The Joker intrigue you?

Leto's gangster clown is front and center in most of the Suicide Squad marketing. Not so much in the actual movie. The Joker only appears in a handful of tangential scenes that tease out Harley's origin and give Leto a chance to showboat. If you cut them from the movie, the only thing we'd lose is his face on the poster. And for all the method havoc, Leto's version fits right alongside Jim Carrey's Riddler and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze from Batman's '90s goofball era.