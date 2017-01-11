33 Movies We're Absolutely Seeing This Summer

Summer: a season for walks in the park, day trips to the beach, afternoon day drinking, and as much outdoor time as you can possibly imagine. Or maybe you're human and you need a day inside a dark, air-conditioned movie theater. If so, here are the flicks to keep on your radar, May through August:
Captain America: Civil War
Release date: May 6th
Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and too many more to name
Directors: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)
Reason to be excited: You're either in or you're out when it comes to Marvel Studios' interlocked comic-book blockbusters. In the latest installment, Captain America and Iron Man butt heads over vigilantism. Imagine the 2016 election debates, only with more Spider-Man.
Watch the trailer
Pelé: Birth of a Legend
Release date: May 6th
Cast: Kevin de Paula, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro
Director: Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist (The Two Escobars)
Reason to be excited: The first Pelé biopic (what took so long?) arrives courtesy of two documentarians who cut their teeth on ESPN's 30 for 30 series.
Watch the trailer
Money Monster
Release date: May 13th
Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell
Director: Jodie Foster (The Beaver)
Reason to be excited: Clooney stars as a Jim Cramer-type held hostage by a blue-collar worker whose economic future is nonexistent. Guaranteed to leave you snorting like Bernie Sanders.
Watch the trailer
The Lobster
Release date: May 13th
Cast: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, John C. Reilly, Léa Seydoux
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth)
Reason to be excited: What if The Bachelor was our hellish future? What if, instead of going home after losing the rose ceremony, participants were turned into an animal of their choice? The Lobster finds absurdity in emotional atrophy, making for one of the most inventive parables in years.
Watch the trailer
The Nice Guys
Release date: May 20th
Cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Kim Basinger, Matt Bomer
Director: Shane Black (Iron Man 3)
Reason to be excited: If you stumbled upon and adored Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, wondered how Lethal Weapon, Last Action Hero, and The Last Boy Scout managed to squeeze so much quirk into the blockbuster proceedings, prepare for Black's return to the comedic neo-noir. The pool gag in the trailer already deserves awards.
Watch the trailer
Maggie's Plan
Release date: May 20th
Cast: Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke, Julianne Moore, Bill Hader
Director: Rebecca Miller (The Ballad of Jack and Rose)
Reason to be excited: If you need a break from summer bombast, try this droll romantic comedy. It-girl Gerwig falls for Hawke, a frustratingly charming, married writer, only to see the heat fizzle out when he leaves his wife. Whoops.
Watch the trailer
Neighbors 2: Sorority RIsing
Release date: May 20th
Cast: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Chloë Grace Moretz
Director: Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
Reason to be excited: Neighbors 2 doubles down on the college party antics, with Rogen teaming up with Efron to take down a raucous sorority. Comedy sequels have a tendency to arrive stale, but remember: Neighbors was really funny. In Rogen we trust.
Watch the trailer
Weiner
Release date: May 20th
Director: Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman
Reason to be excited: Hired by Anthony Weiner to document his New York City mayoral campaign, the two filmmakers behind Weiner wound up with something more when -- womp womp -- the politician was swept up in a sexting scandal.
Watch the trailer
X-Men: Apocalypse
Release date: May 27th
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender
Director: Bryan Singer (X-Men: Days of Future Past)
Reason to be excited: Yes, that's Oscar Isaac coated in purple latex and metal armor, playing Apocalypse, an ancient mutant who hopes to squash the X-Men. Please, please, please let this movie unleash the mustache-twirling villainy we know Isaac is capable of.
Watch the trailer
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Release date: June 3rd
Cast: Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Sarah Silverman
Director: Akiva Schaffer (The Watch) and Jorma Taccone (MacGruber)
Reason to be excited: The Lonely Island conquered Saturday Night Live with their song parodies, and now the trio's finally re-teaming for a music industry-themed spoof. Topping "I'm on a Boat" won't be easy, but it's worth a try.
Watch the trailer
Warcraft
Release date: June 10th
Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper
Director: Duncan Jones (Moon)
Reason to be excited: Audacity goes a long way during summer movie season. Who, or what, can push the visual envelope and breathe new life into time-honored generes? With Warcraft, Jones tries to invigorate fantasy by sticking to the geeky designs from a classic computer game. The battle between orcs and magical humans brings your notebook margin drawings to life.
Watch the trailer
The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Poltergeist
Release date: June 10th
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Frances O'Connor, Franka Potente
Director: James Wan (Furious 7)
Reason to be excited: Ghosts! Ripped-from-the-headlines ghosts, to be exact.
Watch the trailer
Finding Dory
Release date: June 17th
Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy
Director: Andrew Stanton
Reason to be excited: We flipped over Inside Out, Pixar's first original movie in two years. The Good Dinosaur? Meh. For its lone 2016 release, the company returns to reliable wells, which would be disappointing if Finding Nemo wasn't such a gosh-darned adorable little movie.
Watch the trailer
Tickled
Release date: June 17th
Director: David Farrier and Dylan Reeve
Reason to be excited: What begins as a jokey look into "professional tickling" events explodes into a globetrotting investigation that's better left undescribed. Tickled is a funny, terrifying documentary on what the internet has wrought.
Independence Day: Resurgence
Release date: June 24th
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Maika Monroe
Director: Roland Emmerich (Independence Day)
Reason to be excited: Independence Day defined Hollywood blockbuster excess. It was a movie that deserved a seat at the Super Bowl -- it was going to be that big, crush American monuments that hard. The sequel was a long time coming. Emmerich thinks he has some tricks up his sleeve that don't involve Will Smith. We'll see.
Watch the trailer
The Shallows
Release date: June 24th
Cast: Blake Lively
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop)
Reason to be excited: Collet-Serra, our new virtuoso of B-movies, sticks it to Sharknado with a simple premise: can Blake Lively, stranded on a rock, make it back to shore without being eaten by sharks. I don't know, can she???
Watch the trailer
Free State of Jones
Release date: June 24th
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keri Russell
Director: Gary Ross (The Hunger Games)
Reason to be excited: We're not sure how this Civil War-set drama will play into Second Amendment activism, but McConaughey warding off Confederate soldiers sounds like a perfect action-movie alternative.
Watch the trailer
The BFG
Release date: July 1st
Cast: Ruby Barnhill, Mark Rylance, Rebecca Hall, Jemaine Clement
Director: Steven Spielberg (Always)
Reason to be excited: Spielberg fulfills a life-long dream of directing Roald Dahl's classic YA novel. The late Melissa Mathison (E.T.) wrote the script, Oscar winner Mark Rylance plays the giant, and we all play the kids zapped back to childhood by this supersized coming-of-age story.
Watch the trailer
The Purge: Election Year
Release date: July 1st
Cast: Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell
Director: James DeMonaco (The Purge: Anarchy)
Reason to be excited: Hollywood's most ferocious political satire -- believe it! -- returns for round number three, which sees Mitchell's senator character vocally oppose the annual Purge, much to her dismay.
Watch the trailer
Ghostbusters
Release date: July 15th
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon
Director: Paul Feig (The Heat)
Reason to be excited: Twenty-five years of Ghostbusters threequel talk is finally put to rest with a reboot starring four of the funniest women working today. With Spy, Feig proved he could shoot action as well as he does comedy, though if Ghostbusters is just the four leads sitting around a room talking about ectoplasm, we'll die and go to the nearest containment unit.
Watch the trailer
The Infiltrator
Release date: July 15th
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Diane Kruger, Benjamin Bratt
Director: Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer)
Reason to be excited: Cranston entered a dramatic renaissance after playing drug kingpin Walter White, and now he's readying to play Robert Mazur, a DEA agent who posed as a deadly drug pusher. Layers, man.
Watch the trailer
Swiss Army Man
Release date: June 24th
Cast: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Directors: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Reason to be excited: This story of love, creativity, and farting rocked Sundance back in January. Think The Revenant remade with Michel Gondry-ish whimsy and you'll begin to understand this movie's hair-brained scheming.
Watch the trailer
Star Trek Beyond
Release date: July 22nd
Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Idris Elba
Director: Justin Lin (Furious 6)
Reason to be excited: Pegg stepped up to write this installment of the popular sci-fi franchise, which picks up with the USS Enterprise crew during an encounter with a new alien species.
Watch the trailer
Jason Bourne
Release date: July 29th
Cast: Matt Damon, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel, Tommy Lee Jones
Director: Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Ultimatum)
Reason to be excited: The Bourne franchise lost its footing when Jeremy Renner replaced Damon in Legacy. The movie we're calling New Old Bourne until they settle on a real title, should course correct, has Supremacy director Greengrass back in the director's chair and a hook -- apparently this installment is very "Edward Snowden aware" -- that freshens it up for 2016.
Watch the trailer
Equity
Release date: July 29th
Cast: Anna Gunn, James Purefoy, Alysia Reiner, Sarah Megan Thomas
Director: Meera Menon (Farah Goes Bang)
Reason to be excited: Speaking of Bryan Cranston and the post-Breaking Bad boom, why didn't his powerhouse opposite, Anna Gunn, wind up in more movies? The reasons would probably make your head spin, but don't worry, Equity serves Gunn a Gordon Gekko-ish role that gives her every opportunity to shine. The financial thriller is another of our favorites from Sundance.
Suicide Squad
Release date: August 5th
Cast: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman
Director: David Ayer (Fury)
Reason to be excited: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left a bad taste in the mouth, but everyone deserves a second chance, even expanding movie "universes." Suicide Squad passes the baton to Batman's rogues gallery, who form a tactical team to take down a mysterious threat. Robbie appears to steal the show as Batman: The Animated Series creation, Harley Quinn.
Watch the trailer
The Founder
Release date: August 5th
Cast: Michael Keaton, Laura Dern, Nick Offerman, Patrick Wilson
Director: John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side)
Reason to be excited: McDonald's origin story is not what you'd call a... happy meal. Shady business tactics built the fast-food empire, and The Founder leaves no bun top unturned.
Watch the trailer
Pete's Dragon
Release date: August 12th
Cast: Oakes Fegley, Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley, Robert Redford
Director: David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints)
Reason to be excited: Two reasons to keep an eye out for this kid flick remake: 1) Lowery's last movie was an ethereal crime movie set in small-town Texas. 2) The dragon looks like a dog this time. A dog! What will they come up with next?
Watch the trailer
Sausage Party
Release date: August 12th
Cast: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader
Directors: Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens) and and Greg Tiernan
Reason to be excited: Rogen cooked up an R-rated cartoon that could stand up to Pixar's finest while taking full advantage of the disgusting possibilities of anthropomorphic food. If you scream, "sick!" in the middle of Sausage Party, Rogen will have done his job.
Watch the trailer
Café Society
Release date: August 15th
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell, Blake Lively, Parker Posey
Director: Woody Allen (Interiors)
Reason to be excited: Booze, dancing, movie stars, piles of cash -- it's the golden age of Hollywood, baby! And a bunch of famous people will bring it back to life with Allen's whip-smart dialogue.
Watch the trailer
Kubo and the Two Strings
Release date: August 19th
Cast: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, George Takei
Director: Travis Knight
Reason to be excited: Kubo is the latest from Laika, the stop-motion studio behind ParaNorman and The Boxtrolls. Drawing from images and mythology of the East, the animated film looks... well, like nothing else in the vicinity. Always a plus.
Watch the trailer
War Dogs
Release date: August 19th
Cast: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Bradley Cooper
Director: Todd Phillips (The Hangover)
Reason to be excited: What Phillips did for bachelor-party debauchery, he'll do to 21st-century arms dealing. War Dogs is based on a Rolling Stone feature by Guy Lawson, but don't let the pedigree fool you: with Hill and Teller on board, the movie should still shoot for laughs.
Watch the trailer
Don't Breathe
Release date: August 26th
Cast: Dylan Minnette, Jane Levy, Stephen Lang
Director: Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead)
Reason to be excited: It's the end of the summer -- how about a reverse home-invasion thriller that deals in what one review called, "brutal, relentless peril"? Alvarez's Evil Dead remake was stylish and dynamic. We'll take a chance on his first original feature.
Watch the trailer
