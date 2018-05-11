33 TV Shows We're Absolutely Watching This Summer

This summer may not have Game of Thrones but there's still plenty to look forward to on TV in the months ahead. When you're not busy catching up on the year's top-tier movies, books, music and podcasts, or heading to the cineplex to see the latest blockbusters and indie gems, you'll want to carve out time to check out the following 33 shows, docuseries and other enticements hitting the small screen from this weekend through Labor Day.
Note: This list doesn't even include still unscheduled series likely to air this summer (like Netflix's continuation of The Staircase true-crime docuseries or the fourth season of AMC's Better Call Saul), interesting upcoming TV movies (like HBO's Fahrenheit 451, which everyone needs to watch, if only to bask in the way Michael Shannon says "Burn it"), or the many great series that have already debuted in 2018. What's Game of Thrones again?
Evil Genius (Netflix)
Premiere date: May 11
Reason to be excited: Evil Genius recounts the true-crime story of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and the bizarre 2003 Pizza Bomber Heist. Meticulously reported by Trey Borzillieri, thoughtfully scripted by Barbara Schroeder (Talhotblond), and executive produced by the Duplass brothers, this four-part docuseries provides stunning insight into the players involved and pushes the still-unsolved case in a new direction. You'll be riveted from start to finish. [Trailer]
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Premiere date: May 12
Reason to be excited: This five-part limited series, based on the semi-autobiographical novels of Edward St. Aubyn, stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the gonzo role of a playboy struggling to overcome the trauma of having supremely shitty parents (played by Hugo Weaving and Jennifer Jason Leigh). Each episode tackles one of the books. If you really want to pretend this is a Melrose Place reboot, we won't tell anyone. [Trailer]
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Premiere date: May 18
Reason to be excited: The second season of this YA hit claims that Hannah wasn't the only victim of bullying and sexual assault at Liberty High, sending our protagonist Clay (Dylan Minnette) on an unlikely mission to uncover something of a school-wide cover-up. With no more source material to draw from, showrunner Brian Yorkey and his team will take the saga to unexplored territory by introducing new characters, secrets, and, uh… Polaroids. (Trailer)
Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon)
Premiere date: May 25
Reason to be excited: This six-episode reimagining of the 1967 Joan Lindsay novel of the same name -- about three Australian schoolgirls who disappear after going on a Valentine's Day picnic in 1900 -- simply looks insane. Though the story was already turned into a fantastic film in '75 by Peter Weir and Cliff Green, this adaptation, starring Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer as the girls' headmistress, promises to nail the strange atmosphere and intrigue that made the original so compelling. (Lindsay wrote the mystery in a two-week trance after dreaming portions of it.) Think Wes Anderson meets Alice in Wonderland. [Trailer]
The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix)
Premiere date: May 27
Reason to be excited: The comedian (The Daily Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers) debuts her weekly half-hour talk show that, she says, will feature "the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV." After seeing Wolf's bold, triumphant showing at this year’s White House Correspondents' Dinner, we can’t wait. [Trailer]
The Fourth Estate (Showtime)
Premiere date: May 27
Reason to be excited: The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) got unprecedented access to the inner workings of The New York Times for this four-part docuseries, which delves into how the storied institution covered President Trump's first year in office. Coming amid the War on Facts, during a time when any news critical of the Trump administration is labeled "fake news," it'll be a must-watch. [Trailer]
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Premiere date: May 28
Reason to be excited: After enduring a bombshell Bachelor finale that saw Robert Mueller -- erm, or that other guy, what's-his-name -- reverse his decision, the young publicist Becca Kufrin will get a shot at redemption. Hopefully, with no more weird split-screen drama. [Trailer]
Animal Kingdom (TNT)
Premiere date: May 29
Reason to be excited: If you've never seen this show -- which centers on one teen's integration into a criminal family and which plays kind of like a younger version of Sons of Anarchy -- now's a good time to catch up. Emmy nominee Denis Leary joins the cast for an explosive Season 3. [Trailer]
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Premiere date: May 29
Reason to be excited: Five years after Season 4, the Bluths return to redeem themselves, run for office, and get a family of the month (or year) award. Really, we just can't wait to see more of the "Michael Cera wears the muscle suit in the pool" scene. [Trailer]
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Premiere date: May 30
Reason to be excited: The good news for UKS-heads is that Season 4 is near. The less good news is it's launching in two parts, with six episodes arriving May 30 and seven more later this year. But the bad news is that, as Deadline reports, this is the show's last final season, albeit one with a movie-length installment, penned by co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, on tap to serve as the series finale. What in the ham sandwich, indeed. [Trailer]
FLCL (Adult Swim)
Premiere date: June 2
Reason to be excited: Two new seasons of this weird, beautiful anime are coming -- one in June, one in September -- almost two decades after the original aired for American audiences on Adult Swim. Though the new episodes look to bring storylines tangential to the original, we'd still advise prepping by watching the original (available on Hulu). A few times. [Trailer]
Pose (FX)
Premiere date: June 3
Reason to be excited: What exactly is a ball? Ryan Murphy's next big project -- a game-changing dance musical about "the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York" that stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, and Ryan Jamaal Swain -- will show you. Though the series takes place during the rise of the luxury Trump era, Trump himself has been written out and replaced by a coked-up Trump exec, played by James Van Der Beek(!). As Murphy explained to The New Yorker: "Nobody wants to see that fuckhead." [Trailer]
Succession (HBO)
Premiere date: June 3
Reason to be excited: From Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show, The Thick of It) and Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short), comes the thorny succession story of the Roys, the highly dysfunctional family behind one of the biggest empires in the media-entertainment sphere. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, and Jeremy Strong star in this project, which probably sounds a lot like a Murdoch allegory, and kind of is, though the creators have stressed they took inspiration from other families too. "There's loads of succession stories to draw on," said Armstrong, citing the Hearsts and Queen Elizabeth. "We wanted to draw on all the good, rich stories there are about succession and about media and high politics." [Trailer]
Dietland (AMC)
Premiere date: June 4
Reason to be excited: Like Dexter meets The Devil Wears Prada, this series from the co-creator of UnREAL and based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 bestselling book of the same name depicts what happens when one of New York's fiercest fashion editors (Julianna Margulies), a ghostwriter struggling with self-acceptance (Joy Nash), and a spate of vengeful deaths intersect. To boot, Aisha Tyler will host a companion talk show. [Trailer]
Humans (AMC)
Premiere date: June 5
Reason to be excited: It's not Westworld, and we mean that in the most loving way. This oft-overlooked sci-fi series, co-produced with the UK's Channel 4, is a more scaled-down, straightforward, but still thought-provoking look at robotic labor. Season 3 comes with the kind of "synth survival" drama that should satisfy techno-philosophy buffs while providing a break from the madcap, no-doubt dizzying Season 2 finale of its HBO cousin. [Trailer]
Younger (TV Land)
Premiere date: June 5
Reason to be excited: Love triangles, sassy sidekicks, and book publishing -- much to enjoy on this not-really-guilty guilty pleasure, which returns for Season 5 and could literally air every single night and we'd watch it. [Trailer]
Condor (AT&T/DirecTV)
Premiere date: June 6
Reason to be excited: Condor assembles an absolutely stacked cast -- Brendan Fraser, William Hurt, Mira Sorvino, Max Irons, and Bob Balaban -- to help tell the story of a "young CIA analyst who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions." If you're familiar with the source material, Sydney Pollack's 1975 film Three Days of the Condor and James Grady’s novel Six Days of the Condor, you'll probably be all in here. If you're not, just take our word for it. [Trailer]
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)
Premiere date: June 7
Reason to be excited: Yes, Marvel found room to stuff yet another show into its cinematic universe. Based on the comics of the same name, Cloak & Dagger follows two very different teens -- Tyrone, aka Cloak (Aubrey Joseph), and Tandy, aka Dagger (Olivia Holt) -- as they discover their powers, become inextricably linked, and endeavor to stop a city-ending crisis. Unfortunately, one of them has to die. [Trailer]
Sense8 (Netflix)
Premiere date: June 8
Reason to be excited: When Sense8 got canceled after Season 2, fans were understandably mad. The ambitious, trippy show had ended on a cliffhanger, and loud calls for a renewal went unanswered for what felt like an eternity. In other words, it was a bit of a clusterfuck. But fortunately, the persistent fans won in the end, making enough noise to encourage Netflix to give the series a proper send-off in the form of a two-hour series finale. "Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life," co-creator Lana Wachowski wrote to supporters last year. "Now let's go find out what happens to Wolfgang." Gr8! [Trailer]
The Bold Type (Freeform)
Premiere date: June 12
Reason to be excited: When we first saw The Bold Type, it hooked us by pairing the usual doses of romance, making-it hustling, and FML disasters with of-the-moment anxiety. Frankly, it gave us flashbacks to The O.C. As Season 2 finds our three heroines (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy) growing, struggling, and making verrrrrrrrrrry dark Sylvia Plath jokes, you can bet we're going to tune back in. [Trailer]
Strange Angel (CBS All Access)
Premiere date: June 14
Reason to be excited: Written by Mark Heyman (Black Swan), this bio-series tackles the life of Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), the pioneering rocket scientist who co-founded Pasadena's famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory and later played a big role in Aleister Crowley's occult society, Ordo Templi Orientis. As Parsons was reaching his professional peak in the 1940s, he was making big strides within the ranks of the OTO, two worlds very much at odds with one another. Basically, this is one those "truth is stranger than fiction" stories that will have you saying, "WTF? Yes please!" [Trailer]
Goliath (Amazon Prime)
Premiere date: June 15
Reason to be excited: In Season 2 of David E. Kelley's legal drama, Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) takes on a new case that finds him working the streets of L.A. and trying to get his friend's teenage son off a murder charge. Things don't look great, what with Mark Duplass joining the cast as some menacing weirdo who hits people in the knees with racquets. Ouch! [Trailer]
The Affair (Showtime)
Premiere date: June 17
Reason to be excited: The Brendanaissance is now in full swing, thanks to the much read Brendan Fraser profile in GQ and the actor's scene-stealing role on FX's Trust, but it kicked off in 2016 on The Affair. While he likely won't return, Dominic West and Ruth Wilson sure do, so you can bank on plenty of melodrama. [Trailer]
Yellowstone (Paramount)
Premiere date: June 20
Reason to be excited: From the writer of Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Sicario, Yellowstone is a western about a ranching family living in Montana and combating with people encroaching on their land. It also stars Kevin Costner, who plays a bad-boy papa just doin' his best to be good. Think of it as Costner's Ozark, and not, as some of us might prefer, a Westworld-esque small-screen reboot of Waterworld. But still: yippee. [Trailer]
Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix)
Premiere date: June 22
Reason to be excited: Remember Mike Colter's Marvel show? Of course you do! Well, guess what? There's still more punch to be served! [Trailer]
Preacher (AMC)
Premiere date: June 24
Reason to be excited: Season 3 of AMC's irreverent soul-busting romp sends the titular preacher Jesse to Angelville, the Louisiana Plantation where he was raised, to reckon with his past before finding God. In the comics, this visit got... very ugly. (Imagine the worst Thanksgiving dinner discussion ever, replete with bad memories and blood.) We suspect similar trauma here.
Glow (Netflix)
Premiere date: June 29
Reason to be excited: The girls are back in town! With the pilot of their show-within-a-show finally done, Season 2 will be all about making the rest of that show-within-a-show. Translation: On top of the personal drama that'll carry over from the Season 1 finale, the women will now begin regularly grappling for glory -- aka "airtime." Also, there are a couple new babies everyone seems really stoked about. [Trailer]
Snowfall (FX)
Premiere date: July 19
Reason to be excited: Season 1 of Snowfall might have felt a bit slow, but expect Season 2 to pick up speed. Franklin and his crew have gone all in on their new crack cocaine venture, and trouble's bound to come in every direction. "For the bigger strokes of where these guys go, I don't want to know. Because I know it can't end well," actor Amin Joseph, who plays Franklin's uncle, Jerome, told Thrillist last year. "[Jerome] knows what this brings, and that's where you're gonna see his character really become a lieutenant, a guy who's ready to protect everything that's coming. The young guys he's working with have no idea." [Trailer]
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Premiere date: July 25
Reason to be excited: Hulu first teased this as "a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse [that] combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland." If the name sounds familiar it's the setting of such novels as Cujo and The Dead Zone -- aka a very scary place. But why should you watch yet another Stephen King adaptation? We're most excited about the insane talent piled in here, including producer J.J. Abrams and the core cast of André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Glenn, Terry O'Quinn, Frank L. Ridley, and at least one big dog. [Trailer]
Casual (Hulu)
Premiere date: July 31
Reason to be excited: Another one where bittersweet might be a more fitting word, as Hulu prepares to say farewell to one of its first, and most acclaimed, original series. Casual's fourth season marks its last.
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Premiere date: July 2018
Reason to be excited: The fifth season of Jenji Kohan's Orange Is the New Black followed Poussey's tragic death with a fast-crescendoing riot and ended in separation: some inmates boarded buses, some stood tall in their makeshift bunker. Where are those buses going? What's next for those left behind? What TV show is Pennsatucky going to binge first?! As the inmates face the consequences of their actions, the show might be setting up its final act. "I haven't made a final decision yet, but I'm leaning toward ending it after seven," Kohan told The New York Times last summer, "although the nature of the show is one that can go on and on because you can bring in new people."
The Innocents (Netflix)
Premiere date: August 24
Reason to be excited: This British saga has been teased as a sci-fi Romeo & Juliet -- although Romeo & Mystique might be more like it, because this Juliet is a freaking shape-shifter. [Trailer]
Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime)
Premiere date: August 31
Reason to be excited: If your favorite John Krasinski is Action John Krasinski (see: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi), this should be right up your alley. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Colony), this Tom Clancy-inspired TV show puts Krasinski in the title role as a modern-day, up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into his first dangerous field assignment. We're confident this character is better at Call of Duty-ing than Jim Halpert because Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 2. [Trailer]
