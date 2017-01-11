30 TV Shows We're Excited to Watch This Summer

There's something truly special about the summer TV season: fewer responsibilities beckoning from the outside world, days that are technically longer -- all allowing you to hang on the couch while your friends sweat it out in the park. This season will bring plenty of new premieres, as well as the return of several old series we're dying to catch up with.
From the glut of summer TV, we've highlighted the 30 premieres we're most psyched to sit inside for. So cash in those vacation days, bail on your beach plans, and get ready to chill out!
Preacher
The latest dark. moody DC Comics adaptation comes to you from executive producers... Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg? Preacher focuses on the exploits of the titular preacher from West Texas (Dominic Cooper), who gets possessed by a supernatural entity called Genesis, which contains elements of an angel and a demon. If you're worried that the Superbad boys might muck up this cult comic, don't be -- Sam Catlin (Breaking Bad) will serve as showrunner, grounding this antihero with the requisite grit.
Premiere date: May 22nd (AMC)
Watch the trailer
Bloodline
Season 1 of this moody family drama, from the creators of the similarly minded Damages, got mixed reviews -- but Netflix is giving the Rayburn clan another chance. This time around, John (Kyle Chandler) has to face his brother's, ahem, untimely death -- but he and his siblings' fractured family dynamic might not be strong enough to support the cover-up. If you thought the "slow burn" of Season 1 felt more like a bloat, you're in luck: this installment was trimmed down to a tidy 10 episodes.
Premiere date: May 27th (Netflix)
How much to catch up on: The 13-episode first season is available on Netflix
Watch the trailer
Chef's Table
There's no food porn classier than what shows up on Chef's Table, the docuseries brought to you by Jiro Dreams of Sushi mastermind David Gelb. The cinematography is gorgeous, the narration is tight, and it never loses your interest, even when diving into seemingly mundane topics. This season we'll dive into the world of high-profile chefs like Grant Achatz, Enrique Olvera, and more.
Premiere date: May 27th (Netflix)
How much to catch up on: The six-episode first season is available on Netflix
Watch the trailer
Roots
This harrowing miniseries, based on the 1977 original, tracks a West African man from diaspora to slavery in America through the end of the Civil War. The original epic changed the game for historical miniseries, and sadly, 39 years later, race and slavery are as relevant as ever. The original Kunta Kinte, LeVar Burton, is co-executive producing this time around, ceding his career-making role to English actor Malachi Kirby (EastEnders, Doctor Who). Other boldface names involved with the project: Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, T.I., Laurence Fishburne, Mekhi Phifer; music produced by Questlove... to call these eight episodes required viewing is an understatement.
Premiere date: May 30th (History)
How much to catch up on: Stream the six-episode, nine-and-a-half-hour original on Amazon, where the first episode is free. It's also available for purchase on iTunes.
Watch the trailer
The Dresser
Niche premium network Starz lives up to its name with this TV movie, starring heavy hitters Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen. It takes place backstage at a performance of King Lear bowing in the middle of World War II -- and all the chaos surrounding that period. While both actors have played Lear in prior productions, Hopkins' character takes up the meta-Shakespeare role here, and McKellen is the actor's titular set dresser.
Premiere date: May 30th (Starz)
Watch the trailer
Cleverman
Iain Glen (Jorah from Game of Thrones) stars in this near-future dystopian drama that pits weak, pitiful humans against the stronger "non-humans" who want to overpower and eliminate them. If that's not stressful enough, it'll also track two estranged brothers who are forced to reunite against the encroaching enemy. Despite its sci-fi concept, the production was based in Sydney, Australia, where producers earned praise for their efforts to cast indigenous and aboriginal actors.
Premiere date: June 1st (SundanceTV)
Watch the trailer
Outcast
Like Preacher, here's another comics adaptation starring a man possessed by a demon. Kyle Barnes (Patrick Fugit) plays the poor possessed dude here -- and thankfully, an evangelical reverend will help him try to regain a normal life. Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) created the comics series the show is based on, and is executive-producing the TV adaptation.
Premiere date: June 3rd (Cinemax)
Watch the trailer
Feed the Beast
Vive la Schwimmerssance! Following up his much-lauded supporting performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the artist formerly known as Ross Geller settles back into the silver screen as a co-lead in this restaurant drama. Schwimmer and Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe) are estranged BFFs trying to open up an eatery of their own in their native Bronx, but local mobsters have some other ideas. The network has promised betrayal, backstabbing, and manipulation... so we'll eat this one right up.
Premiere date: June 5th (AMC)
Watch the trailer
Animal Kingdom
Ellen Barkin plays the matriarch of a crime family, nicknamed Smurf (yes, really), who takes in a 17-year-old boy (Finn Cole) whose own mother just died. Scott Speedman plays the boy's uncle, Smurf's second-in-command. Why are there so many shirtless guys in the promotional photos? You'll have to watch to find out!
Premiere date: June 14th (TNT)
What to catch up on: It's based on a 2010 Australian movie, which is available on Amazon and iTunes
Watch the trailer
UnREAL
If you like your soaps to sting a little, check out this Lifetime melodrama. Rachel (Shiri Appleby) is a psychologically troubled producer on a Bachelor-like reality show who hatches manipulative, damaging schemes for the sake of good TV -- regardless of the human cost. UnREAL's co-showrunner Sarah Gertrude Shapiro really did work on The Bachelor, so all the ridiculously unethical maneuvers are rooted in reality-TV truth. Season 2 is set to dig deeper into Rachel's complicated relationship with her equally manipulative boss, Quinn (Constance Zimmer), and will feature a black "suitor" at the center of a notoriously whitewashed franchise.
Premiere date: June 6th (Lifetime)
How much to catch up on: The 10-episode first season is available on Hulu. Plus, watch Lifetime's mini webseries The Faith Diaries here.
Watch the trailer
Casual
Here's another streaming-exclusive comedy that centers on a young, good-looking family. Casual follows the exploits of siblings Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Valerie (Michaela Watkins), and Valerie's teenage daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr). The Jason Reitman-produced series explores dating and Valerie's recent divorce in explicit detail, as well as plenty of family fights that are mined for laughs. Last season wrapped after the resolution of a big fight -- but we have a feeling peace won't last long for this close-knit clan.
Premiere date: June 7th (Hulu)
How much to catch up on: The 10-episode first season is available on Hulu
O.J.: Made in America
If you're not already O.J.ed out from American Crime Story's thorough dramatization and re-creation of Simpson's era-defining trial, consider sitting through this docu-version, produced by ESPN's "30 for 30" series. Made in America takes a more investigative approach to determining the trial's effect on culture and civil rights, reexamining real coverage (and even including present-day O.J. footage) for more explicit reported analysis than FX's scripted narrative provided.
Premiere date: June 11th (ABC)
Watch the trailer
Ride with Norman Reedus
Here's one more Walking Dead-adjacent TV project to delve into while the zombie series is between seasons. Turns out Daryl's an avid motorcyclist IRL, and this show will give him the chance to explore bike culture on the road. Each episode will feature a special guest -- a friend of Reedus, a key player in the motorcycle world, an actor or musician -- so it's basically Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but way more dangerous.
Premiere date: June 12th (AMC)
Watch the trailer
BrainDead
Now that The Good Wife is over (RIP), co-showrunners Robert and Michelle King have set their sights on Washington. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a Capitol Hill staffer who discovers that aliens are eating congressmen's brains. Yikes! The Kings describe it as "The Strain meets West Wing," so stay tuned for plenty of satire amid all that genre gore.
Premiere date: June 13th (CBS)
Watch the trailer
Orange Is the New Black
Last we saw of Litchfield, dozens of inmates fled from the rapidly deteriorating facility and splashed around in a nearby lake as a thinly veiled religious metaphor (for Black Cindy, at least). Showrunner Jenji Kohan has committed to at least three more seasons of Netflix's big hit, though, so we doubt that prison break will last long; we're eager to see how Warden Caputo will resolve Litchfield's numerous personnel issues. And Sophia better make her way out of the SHU.
Premiere date: June 17th (Netflix)
How much to catch up on: Watch the previous three 13-episode seasons on Netflix
Watch the trailer
Queen of the South
Telenovela La Reina del Sur, which itself was based on a novel of the same name, inspired this English-language adaptation, which follows the rise of a drug-trafficking mogul. Jane the Virgin it's not: Alice Braga assumes Kate del Castillo's Reina role of Teresa, a woman who stumbles into the smuggling business after her coke-peddling boyfriend gets murdered. Featuring equal parts danger and glamour, thank goodness.
Premiere date: June 23rd (USA)
How much to catch up on: If you want to check out the original, all 63 episodes of the source series, La Reina del Sur, are available to stream on Netflix
Watch the trailer
Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons
ESPN dropout Bill Simmons has been busy post-Grantland, the now-defunct sports and culture site he once ran. He launched a similarly minded new website, The Ringer, earlier this year; he also signed a multi-year deal with HBO, which will showcase interviews with sports and pop-culture personalities alongside Simmons' signature commentary. It'll be a weekly half-hour in the vein of John Oliver or Bill Maher -- and Simmons has brought on several Daily Show alumni, so he'll make you laugh while he gets you up to speed.
Premiere date: June 22nd (HBO)
Roadies
From writer-director Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous) comes an intimate look at all the drama unfolding behind the scenes of big-budget arena-rock tours. Luke Wilson and Carla Gugino play the tour and production managers, respectively, for a successful band playing 60 shows across 43 cities. According to one character, "This tour is like a Fellini film crossed with a Monkees epsiode." Sounds like it might just be weird enough to work!
Premiere date: June 26th (Showtime)
Watch the trailer
The Night Of
Get your hands dirty with this deep dive into a New York City murder case, starring John Turturro as a burned-out attorney. The limited-run series was originally planned as a "passion project" of James Gandolfini, and the late Sopranos actor planned to assume the lead role before his untimely death.
Premiere date: July 10th (HBO)
What to catch up on: It's loosely based on the 2008-2009 BBC series Criminal Justice, of which there are two five-episode seasons available on DVD. Sorry -- no streaming this side of the pond.
Watch the trailer
Difficult People
If laugh-out-loud half-hour sitcoms are your jam, make sure to tune in to comedians Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner's ridiculous take on New York City. We know little more than the premiere date -- not even a trailer yet! -- but after witnessing their antics last season, like starting a kids-menu-only restaurant or conning their way into the "Gay Dad Mafia," we can't wait to see what kind of trouble they get into next.
Premiere date: July 12th (Hulu)
How much to catch up on: The eight-episode first season is available on Hulu
Mr. Robot
Last summer's Fight Club-lite hit followed hacker Elliot Alderson's valiant attempts to topple the capitalist system... with a psychic break along the way. Season 2 will see Elliot picking up the pieces of his "emotional journey" after he realized fsociety's leader Mr. Robot was a delusion, according to series creator Sam Esmail. Look out for supporting cameos from Grace Gummer, Craig Robinson, and Joey Bada$$.
Premiere date: July 13th (USA)
How much to catch up on: The 10-episode first season is available on Hulu
Watch the trailer
HarmonQuest
Dan Harmon (Community) spins off one of his podcast segments to explore the wild, wacky world of fantasy role-playing (that's Dungeons & Dragons to you mere mortals) with his comedy-world friends in front of a live audience, with cartoon flourishes added in in post. Look out for appearances from Harmon friends like Paul F. Tompkins, Patton Oswalt, Paul Scheer, Danny Pudi, and many more.
Premiere date: July 14th (Seeso)
How much to catch up on: If you're so inclined, listen to the Harmontown Dungeons & Dragons episodes that inspired this series here
Watch the trailer
Stranger Things
We don't know too much about this upcoming mystery, but Winona Ryder is set to play the mother of a boy who's disappeared under "suspicious circumstances." Expect government conspiracies and a healthy dose of the supernatural, all stuffed into a coming-of-age story for three young boys in Indiana.
Premiere date: July 15th
Vice Principals
If you liked Eastbound & Down, you'll want to watch this one, starring Kenny Powers -- er, Danny McBride -- and the equally hilarious Walton Goggins, and co-created by longtime collaborators McBride and Jody Hill (E&D, The Foot Fist Way). McBride and Goggins are at odds as co-vice principals, and by the looks of the trailer, there'll be the requisite amount of raunchy laughs, slapsticky punches, and cringe humor. Keep your eyes peeled for rumored cameos from Will Ferrell and Bill Murray.
Premiere date: July 17th (HBO)
Watch the trailer
Halt and Catch Fire
Mutiny is headed to Silicon Valley for Season 3 of this addictive computer caper. So far, the series has stalked the fierce competition surrounding the launch of the PC industry in the '80s -- but it's grounded in the programmers' interpersonal relationships to keep things from getting too techy. The show's reviews improved drastically from Seasons 1 to 2, so you ought to catch up if you want to participate in the inevitable critical conversation.
Premiere date: August 23rd (AMC)
How much to catch up on: The first two 10-episode seasons are available on Netflix
Rio 2016 Olympics
If you're starting to feel guilty about how much time you're spending indoors, feel free to live vicariously through telecasts of the summer games, coming to you live from the beautiful beaches of Brazil. Watch the best athletes in the world duke it out on the track, in the pool, and on various fields and courts, all in pursuit of some some heavy necklaces.
Opening ceremony: August 5th (NBC)
The Get Down
From the legendary Baz Luhrmann comes the latest entrant into the NYC-music-scene-period-piece canon. And Vinyl it's not: TGD follows a younger crowd based in the Bronx (but will drop in on landmarks of the scene like Studio 54 and CBGB), focusing on the emergence of hip-hop, punk, and disco. The cast is comprised of many fresh young unknowns (and little-knowns), like Herizen Guardiola, Shameik Moore (Dope), Justice Smith (Paper Towns), and Tremaine Brown Jr., plus Jimmy Smits as a South Bronx political boss and a young Grandmaster Flash (played by Mamoudou Athie). It's got more grit than Vinyl's glam -- but the soundtrack is sure to be just as killer.
Premiere date: August 12th (Netflix)
Watch the trailer
Gomorrah
Follow the machinations of a (fictional) Neapolitan crime family through this gritty drama, which happens to be the most popular Italian TV series of all time. The New York Times has called it a more "realistic" portrayal of the Mafia than, say, The Sopranos or The Godfather, but fans of street-level organized crime and all of its associated brutalities will get wrapped up in no time.
Premiere date: August 24th (SundanceTV)
How much to catch up on: Two seasons have aired in Italy already. If you're eager to beat your American amicos to the series before it airs stateside, you'll have to buy the DVDs. You can stream Season 1 on Amazon if you're in the UK -- or know a way to trick your computer into thinking it is. And, if you want to be super completist about it, the series is based on a book by journalist Roberto Saviano -- that'll make a good beach read this summer.
Watch the trailer
The Strain
Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse's creepy strigoi trilogy returns for more vampire mayhem on the streets of NYC. We'll pick up after Nora's shocking death, which Cuse insisted was essential to Eph's (Corey Stoll's) mindset as the story progresses -- plus, the showrunner says, that sacrifice was meant to remind us "that no one is safe."
Premiere date: August 28th (FX)
How much to catch up on: Watch Season 1 on Hulu; Season 2 is available on Amazon and iTunes
You're the Worst
Last season of this acerbic sad-com got heaps of praise for accurately depicting Gretchen's (Aya Cash's) clinical depression, a little-discussed condition that affects countless people. Are she and Jimmy (Chris Geere) really ready to face her demons together? Will Edgar (Desmin Borges) finally be able to sustain a romantic relationship? And WTF can we expect if Lindsay (Kether Donohue) is expecting? Whatever, we better get another Sunday Funday outta this.
Premiere date: August 31st (FXX)
How much to catch up on: The first season is available on Hulu; catch Season 2 via Amazon or iTunes
Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment editor, and she wishes she could have put BoJack Horseman Season 3 on this list, but its premiere date is still TBD. Find her on Twitter: @lleibowitzz.