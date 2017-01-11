Summer vs. Winter Olympics: Which Is Better?

Leitch: I can say with 100% certainty that the Winter Olympics are a LOT more dangerous than the Summer Olympics sports. In Sochi I saw ski jumping and slopestyle, and it strikes me as patently insane that any human being would ever do either of them. It reminds me of seeing Cirque du Soleil: I can't believe people in those events aren't constantly dying. (That tends to be saved for the poor souls building the structures where these events are held.) If you want to see someone die, you're more likely to see that at the Winter Olympics than the Summer Olympics. So you have that, Joe!

All told, though, I feel like we're sort of going around in circles here. I enjoy some Winter Olympics sports, but not all of them, which means the Summer Olympics by definition have to sort of destroy them, because there are SO MANY. Sure, I can't keep track of everything, and there's not a guiding principle to watch the games in total -- other than "the Olympics are so, so bad for the country that hosts them" -- but that's a feature of the Summer Games, not a bug. I'll dip in when I want, and dip back out when I'm ready to leave. For a casual August spectacle, that's perfect.