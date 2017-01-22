The Best Movies from Sundance 2017 (So Far)

2. Landline

Cast: Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, John Turturro

Director: Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child)

Why it's great: Robespierre's latest, one of the funniest relationship comedies in ages, is set in the '90s, a time of pay phones, cigarette-friendly bars, and floppy disks, a time when it was harder to keep secrets. The writer-director's characters all have them: a rebellious high school senior (Quinn) flirting with boys and heroin for the first time; her soon-to-be-married sister (Slate) who questions everything after a hook-up with an old fame; their mother (Falco), who works around the clock and takes flack from all involved; and their father (Turturro), a wannabe playwright who may or not be carrying on a decade-long affair (the discovery of a dirty poetry stash sends the sisters hunting for answers). Like Obvious Child did for cautious millennial daters, Landline sizes up the steady relationship, questioning and believing in its worth. The sprawling story tests Slate's dramatic chops (while feeding the former SNL star plenty of comedy gold), delivers newcomer Quinn a breakout role, and gives Robespierre the chance to whisk us around New York City with the cool of Woody Allen or Hal Ashby. Landline could be the setup for a great television show, but as a movie, it's a daring and decadent slice of life.

Where you'll see it: In theaters this year