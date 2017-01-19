16 Movies About to Blow Up at the Sundance Film Festival

A Ghost Story

Starring: Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Will Oldham, Sonia Acevedo

Director: David Lowery (Pete's Dragon)

The gist: Per the movie's description: This "meticulously sparse narrative contemplates a spectral figure who was once a man ... prematurely taken from this Earth, he makes his way toward his former home, where he is fated to remain forevermore."

Why it's buzzing: The eclectic curation and talent investment from entertainment company A24 has cultivated a rabid fanbase in the trenches of the internet -- like Christopher Nolan or J.J. Abrams, whatever it does next is immediately exciting. A Ghost Story, a micro-indie from a blockbuster director, adds to the allure. On Instagram, Lowery was quick to clarify that his mysterious relationship movie was not a horror movie, but will scare you if you are frightened by the following things: "1.) staring out windows for long periods of time without talking 2.) silence 3.) wind 4.) pie 5.) modern pop music 6.) old Texas houses 7.) the sound of crickets (on the soundtrack but also maybe in the theater) 8.) urban real estate development 9.) dimensional portals 10.) two seconds of skeletons." In A24 we'll trust.