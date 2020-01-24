The Best Movies From the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

We're hanging out in the mountains of Utah for the fifth year in a row with the many celebrities, journalists, filmmakers, and publicists gathered here for the annual Sundance Film Festival. Sundance, the brainchild of Robert Redford, offers a peek at the movie year ahead, especially for indie cinema. Art-house stand-outs from recent years that we wholeheartedly recommend include Lulu Wang's The Farewell, Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, but there's also a lot of filler to sift through.
That's where this curated list of 2019 Sundance Film Festival gems comes in. Many potential treasures you'll be hearing a lot about await us. There's A24's Zola, based on the viral Twitter thread about a wild encounter between two strippers. The director of Madeline's Madeline, one of our favorite movies of 2018, returns to Sundance with a biopic about author Shirley Jackson, played by Elisabeth Moss. And Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent deconstruct music documentaries with The Nowhere Inn. Thrillist senior entertainment writers Esther Zuckerman and Dan Jackson are in Park City and will be updating this list frequently throughout the festival.
The Assistant
Release date: January 31
Director: Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet)
Cast: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Kristine Froseeth
Why it's worth seeing: Nothing much happens in The Assistant. A young woman (played by Ozark's Julia Garner) -- whose name is apparently Jane, although it's never said in the movie -- goes to work at the office of a high powered Hollywood executive before the crack of dawn. She performs menial tasks. She takes calls. When the day is over, long after the sun is set, she heads home. But Green has made a silent scream of a film, which is so quietly unsettling it becomes hard to shake. Of course, you're probably aware of some version of this story. Jane's unseen boss is quite evidently a stand-in for Harvey Weinsten, and over the course of her otherwise monotonous day, Jane starts to realize something is amiss. There's an earring on the carpet. A new, very pretty woman arrives from Idaho with no experience and is put up in a fancy hotel. A meeting with an actress extends late into the night. But this is not a story about triumph over the evil that men like Weinstein perpetrate. Instead, it is about the systems in place that have allowed his behavior to go on for so long. When Jane reaches out to a smarmy HR person played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, she quickly realizes that speaking out is futile. The Assistant is a tale of disillusionment, and Garner wears the exhaustion, stress, and pain of that on her face. Her performance is agonizing as is the movie that surrounds it. But that's the point. -- Esther Zuckerman
The Painter and the Thief
Release date: TBD
Director: Benjamin Ree (Magnus)
Why it's worth seeing: Norwegian documentary filmmaker Ree paints a remarkable portrait of two lives that become intertwined. Instead of shunning the person who stole two of her pieces from a Norway exhibition, painter Barbora Kysilkova befriends the man, a career criminal named Karl-Bertil, a junkie who pilfered the art in the midst of a bender and has no memory of where he abandoned it. Barbora is desperate to know what became of her dark, hyper-realistic works, but she also finds a muse in Karl-Bertil, who is deeper than his "Crime Pays" T-shirt suggests. Ree allows both of them to tell their sides of the story while following their burgeoning friendship over the course of years. It's easy to imagine Barbora and Karl-Bertli as characters in a narrative feature, as we see their fortunes shift. After a low point, Karl-Bertli starts rebuilding his life just as Barbora's starts to fray, her obsessions with turning misery into art becoming a burden. The Painter and the Thief mostly lets the viewer just live with these people and the tension that exists between them as it weaves in questions about muses, pain, and the act of creating art. -- EZ
La Llorona
Release date: TBA
Director: Jayro Bustamante (Ixcanul)
Cast: María Mercedes Coroy, Julio Diaz, Sabrina De La Hoz
Why it's worth seeing: It should be noted right of the bat that this film has nothing to do with last year's big studio frightfest The Curse of La Llorona, even though they both riff on the same myth. In Bustamante's much subtler film, there are no jump scares and it's the legacy of the Guatemalan genocide that's doing the haunting. The narrative centers on the wealthy family of a retired general who is on trial for his role in the massacre of the Maya people. After being declared guilty, he and his family remain essentially trapped in their mansion with protestors surrounding the walls. The sound of calls for justice are constant, except when another noise creeps through in the middle of the night: that of a crying woman, a.k.a. La Llorona. Bustamante creates tableaus that damn the central characters in their desire to turn a blind eye to the pain they have caused either directly or indirectly. The eeriness of the scenario grows with the arrival of a new young maid (María Mercedes Coroy), who seems to have lived longer than her appearance might imply. The scares in La Llorona comes from waiting to see just who will get his or her comeuppance, and when that finally does arrive, it's both thrilling and somehow doesn't cut as deep as one would have hoped. -- EZ
