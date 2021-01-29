Entertainment The Best Movies at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival We're not trudging through the slush in Park City, Utah this year, but we're still watching virtually.

'The World to Come' | Bleecker Street 'The World to Come' | Bleecker Street

Like practically every other major event recently, the Sundance Film Festival has largely been reimagined as a virtual affair. But that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of fascinating films debuting that would have otherwise been shown in the snowy landscape of Park City, Utah. Of course, this year I'm not lacing up my boots and trudging through slush to see what could possibly be the next movie we're discussing for the rest of the year, but I'll still be watching from comfort of my couch. This year's lineup includes feature directorial debuts from stars like Jerrod Carmichael, Rebecca Hall, and Robin Wright. Questlove made a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, while Edgar Wright turned his attention to the band Sparks. There's a Nic Cage thriller and a movie called John and the Hole wherein a child holds his family captive in a hole. Here, I'll keep you updated on all my favorites from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Curious about past Sundance favorites? Check out our lists of the Best Movies from Sundance 2020 and Sundance 2019.

CODA Release date: TBD

Director: Sian Heder

Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin

CODA Release date: TBD

Director: Sian Heder

Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin

As I was sobbing cathartic tears throughout the second half of Sian Heder's absolutely lovely drama, I couldn't help but think how well this film would have played to a crowded theater full of people during a regular Sundance year. CODA is the kind of crowd-pleaser that Sundance is known for producing, and I hope in this strange year it gets the attention it deserves. Emilia Jones plays Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of her family. As her brother and father make their living fishing in Gloucester, her role has been both daughter and interpreter, but she starts to strike her own path, pursuing her love of singing at school. Heder deftly avoids the treacly traps the narrative could fall into, while her extraordinary cast does much of the emotional lifting. Derbez, best known as a comedian, gives a funny but enormously warm performance as Ruby's music teacher, but the standout is Troy Kotsur as her gruff, proud, and loving father.

Night of the Kings Release date: March 5 (VOD)

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Cast: Bakary Koné, Issaka Sawadogo, Steve Tientcheu

Night of the Kings Release date: March 5 (VOD)

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Cast: Bakary Koné, Issaka Sawadogo, Steve Tientcheu

This film from Philippe Lacôte, also the Ivory Coast's official Oscars submission, layers fables on top of fables to document a night inside a notorious prison in Côte d'Ivoire. The place, known as MACA in Abidjan, is very much real and the site of frequent violence, but there's a mystical quality that hangs over Night of the Kings' tale of warring factions and political upheaval. In Lacôte's telling, the correctional facility is lorded over by Blackbeard, the reigning "dangoro," whose power is being threatened by a group of his lackeys as he grows ill. As a last grasp at control, he anoints a new arrival the "Roman" and orders him to tell a story upon the appearance of the red moon. The terrified young man's life is at stake as he weaves the narrative of Zama King, the saga getting more fantastical as he continues. As Roman speaks, his rapt audience uses dance and song to act out Zama's trials. It's a hypnotic combination of magical realism, choreography, and true life terrors. ( Watch the trailer

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It Release date: TBD

Director: Mariem Pérez Riera

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It Release date: TBD

Director: Mariem Pérez Riera

If you, like me, know Rita Moreno's biography well, this documentary from Mariem Pérez Riera won't really tell you anything new. If you don't, it offers a great primer on the legendary performer specifically diving into the challenges she faced as a Puerto Rican woman in a white, sexist system. And no matter what your familiarity is with Moreno, it's a pleasure to sit in her company for an hour and a half as she regales you with stories of her incomparable life.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Release date: TBD

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Release date: TBD

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

The footage alone would be worth recommending The Roots' drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's directorial debut. These recordings of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a weeks-long musical event that happened the same year as Woodstock, have been unavailable for public consumption until now, an example of a Black historical artifact being buried. The archival material is incredible, capturing unparalleled performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, The Staples Singers, Mahalia Jackson, Sly and the Family Stone, and so many more acts. Thompson frequently lets the music speak for itself, but also uses it as a guide through the place and the period, showing how Black artists were responding and evolving during the era. Summer of Soul is thoroughly joyous and also enormously vital.

The World to Come Release date: February 12 (in theaters), March 2 (VOD)

Director: Mona Fastvold

Cast: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck, Christopher Abbott

The quiet, calm narration of Katherine Waterston's Abigail carries the viewer through this period romance between two women in an isolated corner of New York during the 19th Century. But for as meditative as her voice is, there's a turmoil that rages through Mona Fastvold's film like the storm that appears in the first act. At times, Daniel Blumberg's magnificent score sounds like screams, and even in moments of peace there's creeping anxiety. Abigail has resigned herself to a life of discontentment with her husband Dyer (Affleck) when their new neighbors Finney (Abbott) and Tallie (Kirby) arrive. Abigail and Tallie become fast friends. Tallie is worldly and self-assured, even as she steals away from her pompous spouse who has a violent streak. Their long afternoons talking turn into physical expressions of love, but Fastvold is less interested in how that may have been taboo in the era, than in how the threat of isolation is always just around the corner for these women. (Watch the trailer)

