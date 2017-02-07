How to Watch the Super Bowl, for Free

Watching the Super Bowl, like deep-frying things and not taking enough vacation days, is something Americans just do. Overall viewership tends to increase each year (as does the cost of running a Super Bowl ad), and with the Atlanta Falcons taking on Tom Brady's New England Patriots, 2017's not likely to be an exception.

That said, when you consider how many folks are cutting their cable subscriptions, you start to wonder: just how in the hell are all these people tuning into the big game?

Well, there are actually a few different ways watch the Super Bowl, and they're all pretty simple: