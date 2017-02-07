How to Watch the Super Bowl, for Free

Watching the Super Bowl, like deep-frying things and not taking enough vacation days, is something Americans just do. Overall viewership tends to increase each year (as does the cost of running a Super Bowl ad), and with the Atlanta Falcons taking on Tom Brady's New England Patriots, 2017's not likely to be an exception.
That said, when you consider how many folks are cutting their cable subscriptions, you start to wonder: just how in the hell are all these people tuning into the big game?
Well, there are actually a few different ways watch the Super Bowl, and they're all pretty simple:
Use the NFL Mobile app (on Verizon)
If you happen to be a Verizon customer, you're in luck: Big Red allows its customers to stream live NFL games in HD via the NFL Mobile app, absolutely free. Even better, all that HD video streaming won't count against your Verizon Wireless data plan, so you needn't scramble for WiFi access at kickoff time. That said, you should still read the fine print anyway, since data charges can be so unforgiving.
Sign up for Sling TV
A huge asset for cord-cutters, this service lets you stream live TV to a wide range of connected devices -- and best of all, the seven-day free trial means you can sign up for the Super Bowl without spending a penny. Of course, it's not necessarily a total touchdown: several channels (including FOX) are only available in select markets, so you'll wanna check to see if the channel's included in your area.
Tune in to Fox on your TV
Surprise: you don't actually need cable to watch the Super Bowl! If you've got a digital antenna (which you totally should), simply tune into your local Fox affiliate at 6:30pm EST on Sunday, February 5, and you'll be treated to the entire game in glorious HD. Ta-daaa!
Download Fox Sports GO
If by some chance you DON'T have a digital antenna, A) shame on you, and B) you can still use the Fox Sports GO app. You'll need a cable subscription to actually access the damn thing, of course, but once you're signed in, you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl on your smartphone or throw it on a big screen with your Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, or similar connected device.
Sign up for NFL Game Pass
The NFL's online streaming service is actually a pretty legit option for the entire season, as it lets you access all 256 regular season games as well as the playoffs. There are only two (fairly large) downsides: it costs $99 per season, and you can't watch regular or post-season games live. Pretty big bummer, although Game Pass does offer live home and away radio broadcasts of each game.
If you're down with delayed game-watching but can't bear the monetary investment, it's worth noting that the NFL offers a seven-day free trial of its Game Pass service. This means you can theoretically sign up now and watch Super Bowl LI in its entirety after the game is over, then cancel the free trial without paying a dime.