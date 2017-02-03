The Super Bowl is a day for athleticism, national pride, and crass commercialism, and if you don't think that's Hollywood's Christmas, you need to binge-watch The Rock's entire filmography immediately. This year, squeezed between hyper-aggressive Wendy's ads and sexy Mr. Clean dance numbers, were 30-second snippers of some of the most anticipated movies of the year. In the "Big Game" spots -- the NFL legally bars studios from dubbing anything a "Super Bowl" preview -- the special effects are flashy and the stars are lit. Enjoy all the movie trailers that debuted during Super Bowl LI below, loopable for your escapist pleasure.
Transformers: The Last Knight
Mark Wahlberg and director Michael Bay returns for the fifth installment of the robots-in-disguise franchise, which somehow ties Arthurian legend to a modern, intergalactic invasion. Despite being a box-office juggernaut, none of the Transformers have earned praise from critics -- could The Last Knight turn things around? It does have Anthony Hopkins pontificating on pseudo-science nonsense, which we love.
Ghost in the Shell
Based on the best-selling manga and popular anime feature, this Scarlett Johansson vehicle hopes to overshadow claims of white washing with radical visuals and robo-intrigue courtesy of director Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman). The movie dares to fit Johansson in the original's iconic, somewhat salacious white body suit, so at least it as faithfulness going for it.
We will update this article as additional trailers roll in.
