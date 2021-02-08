The Most Outrageous Moments From Super Bowl LV

We may still be in the middle of a pandemic, but the Super Bowl—specifically, its money-making apparatus of commercials that rakes in billions every year—must apparently go on. With the stands packed with 22,000 fans and 30,000 more cardboard cutouts to promote social distancing, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the proverbial big game at their home field, giving Tom Brady a seventh championship as the portrait he keeps in a closet grows more and more withered. (That's a little Oscar Wilde humor for your Super Bowl blog post.

The Weeknd gave a fittingly bizarre halftime show performance for this strange edition of this national pastime, while we were treated to an unnerving hologram of Vince Lombardi, and an unexpected appearance from a party crasher in a pink thong. Now that the confetti has been unleashed, here are the most outrageous moments from the entire day.

Forgot what happened last year? Brush up on the >wildest moments from the 2020 Super Bowl.