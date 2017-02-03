How Much Does a Super Bowl Ad Cost This Year?

Just like Buffalo chicken lasagna and other insane snack recipes, the Super Bowl and buzzworthy commercials just go together. Some would argue that the ads are even more exciting than the big game itself. When else do you get to see Jeff Goldblum hanging out with Lil Wayne and riffing on The Jetsons?

The massive viewership comes at a premium, of course. This year, on average, airtime for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl runs for as much as $5 million, according to The New York Times, up from $4.8 million last year and twice the cost of an ad just 10 years ago. A Super Bowl LI slot is also 17 times higher than one was in 1992, and 133 times the 1967 cost of $37,500 a pop, the first year a Super Bowl was held.