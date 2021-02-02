Entertainment All the Super Bowl LV Commercials You Can Watch Before the Big Game The brands are at it again.

If there's a Super Bowl, there are Super Bowl commercials. Though the ongoing pandemic changed the NFL season and transformed the championship game as a live event, restricting the number of fans in the stands, the giant money-making media apparatus of the Super Bowl—which airs on CBS on February 7 with The Weeknd performing at the half time show—is still operating at full capacity. CBS has confirmed that it sold out its ad inventory at a rate around $5.5 million per 30-second spot. The show goes on. What will companies do with those expensive bits of time? Despite the severity of current events, expect to see a lot of "normal" ads packed with celebrity faces, elaborate gags, and wacky songs. Like in previous years, we will attempt to sift through all the ads made available before telecast, and then dutifully rank the commercials from "hey, kinda funny" to "I will memory-wipe this immediately" on the night of the game. (Note: We won't be including movie/TV trailers, political campaign ads, FOX promos, commercials for the NFL, previously aired spots, anything from the pre-game or post-game, and the local advertisements that pop up periodically during the broadcast.) Grab your snack of choice and read on.

Mercari This one doesn't really feel like a Super Bowl ad. Just a pretty basic explanation of what Mercari, the e-commerce company, offers its customers. This one doesn't really feel like a Super Bowl ad. Just a pretty basic explanation of what Mercari, the e-commerce company, offers its customers.

Cheetos It's hard to believe this Shaggy-centric spot for Cheetos wasn't beamed in from the early '00s when the reggae singer was sitting at the top of the charts with his denial of infidelity anthem. Real-life celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play themselves, with Kunis as the wife covered in orange snack dust and Kutcher as the easily hoodwinked husband. To be honest, it " It's hard to believe this Shaggy-centric spot for Cheetos wasn't beamed in from the early '00s when the reggae singer was sitting at the top of the charts with his denial of infidelity anthem. Real-life celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play themselves, with Kunis as the wife covered in orange snack dust and Kutcher as the easily hoodwinked husband. To be honest, it " can't touch " the MC Hammer version of this gag from last year.

Pringles Is it really that fun to stack Pringles? This commercial, which shows astronauts returning to Earth in a pod and getting ignored by stack-obsessed chip fanatics, really wants to sell you on the idea nothing beats a carefully arranged pile of chips. We remain not entirely convinced. Is it really that fun to stack Pringles? This commercial, which shows astronauts returning to Earth in a pod and getting ignored by stack-obsessed chip fanatics, really wants to sell you on the idea nothing beats a carefully arranged pile of chips. We remain not entirely convinced.

Michelob Ultra "Are you happy because you win? Or do you win because you're happy?" Deep question from this beer commercial. You might think some of these athletes—including Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, and Peyton Manning—are happy because they're likely being paid a bunch of money to appear in a lite beer ad. But maybe they're getting paid a bunch of money to appear in a beer ad because they're happy? Ever think of that, huh? "Are you happy because you win? Or do you win because you're happy?" Deep question from this beer commercial. You might think some of these athletes—including Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, and Peyton Manning—are happy because they're likely being paid a bunch of money to appear in a lite beer ad. But maybe they're getting paid a bunch of money to appear in a beer ad because they're happy? Ever think of that, huh?

Chipotle Fast-casual giant Chipotle tries to get around the do-gooder grandiosity of its first Super Bowl commercial by giving all the heavy proclamations about making its farmers "happier, more organic, more real" to a cute kid and then having another kid undercut it. But it still feels cheesy—and not in the pleasurable burrito bowl sense, either. Fast-casual giant Chipotle tries to get around the do-gooder grandiosity of its first Super Bowl commercial by giving all the heavy proclamations about making its farmers "happier, more organic, more real" to a cute kid and then having another kid undercut it. But it still feels cheesy—and not in the pleasurable burrito bowl sense, either.

Bud Light Bud Light tries to get topical by alluding to how "2020 was a lemon of a year" and showing a bunch of people running from a storm of falling lemons. And that's why you should drink the company's hard seltzer lemonade flavor? It's perhaps better than a more earnest spot trying to sell you hard seltzer during a pandemic, but it's also not particularly clever. Bud Light tries to get topical by alluding to how "2020 was a lemon of a year" and showing a bunch of people running from a storm of falling lemons. And that's why you should drink the company's hard seltzer lemonade flavor? It's perhaps better than a more earnest spot trying to sell you hard seltzer during a pandemic, but it's also not particularly clever.

Vroom It's unclear how your neighborhood car dealer will feel about this spot, which literalizes the oft-used "[activity X] is torture" metaphor, but it's got a stylish look and a slick little effect when the chair turns over. Instead of trying to sell a bunch of gags, it has one joke and it commits to it. It's unclear how your neighborhood car dealer will feel about this spot, which literalizes the oft-used "[activity X] is torture" metaphor, but it's got a stylish look and a slick little effect when the chair turns over. Instead of trying to sell a bunch of gags, it has one joke and it commits to it.

Doritos Matthew McConaughey isn't quite feeling like his normal, bongo-loving self in this Doritos ad, which finds the True Detective actor wandering the world as a "flat" version of himself that resembles a cardboard cutout. Queen's "I Want to Break Free" plays on the soundtrack as he picks up coffee, gets his foot eaten by a Roomba, and goes on Jimmy Kimmel. Finally, he's saved by 3D Doritos, which restore the Oscar-winner to his full body mass. Stars… they're just like us. Matthew McConaughey isn't quite feeling like his normal, bongo-loving self in this Doritos ad, which finds the True Detective actor wandering the world as a "flat" version of himself that resembles a cardboard cutout. Queen's "I Want to Break Free" plays on the soundtrack as he picks up coffee, gets his foot eaten by a Roomba, and goes on Jimmy Kimmel. Finally, he's saved by 3D Doritos, which restore the Oscar-winner to his full body mass. Stars… they're just like us.

Tide "Weird" Seinfeld related humor has had a long shelf life on Twitter, so it makes sense that some of that sensibility would eventually surface in a Super Bowl commercial decades after the show ended its run. This one gets extra points for saving the celebrity cameo for the last minute and finding a few funny places to place the bizarre Jason Alexander clothing. Would we suggest wearing the sweatshirt? No, not really. But the larger pro-doing-your-laundry message is a noble one we can get behind. "Weird" Seinfeld related humor has had a long shelf life on Twitter, so it makes sense that some of that sensibility would eventually surface in a Super Bowl commercial decades after the show ended its run. This one gets extra points for saving the celebrity cameo for the last minute and finding a few funny places to place the bizarre Jason Alexander clothing. Would we suggest wearing the sweatshirt? No, not really. But the larger pro-doing-your-laundry message is a noble one we can get behind.

