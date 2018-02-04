Here Are All the 2018 Super Bowl Movie & TV Trailers

Super Bowl Sunday is the time for athleticism, national pride, and crass commercialism -- and if you don't think that's Hollywood's Christmas, you need to binge-watch The Rock's entire filmography immediately.
This year, squeezed between weepy car commercials going all-American and pronouncements of "Dilly Dilly," some of 2018's biggest movies have been condensed into 30-second snippets. In the "Big Game" spots -- the NFL legally bars studios from dubbing anything a "Super Bowl" preview -- the special effects are flashy and the stars are lit. Enjoy all the movie trailers that debuted during Super Bowl LII below, endlessly loopable for your escapist pleasure. (And check back during the game -- we'll be updating all night!)
Castle Rock
Premiere date: Summer 2018
Where to see it: Hulu
What it's about: If you love Stephen King, this show isn't just for you -- you were frickin' born to watch it. Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, The Knick's Andre Holland stars as Henry Deaver, an attorney who returns home to deal with… something. The Super Bowl trailer doesn't have many plot details but it's got lots of scary stuff. Just the mention of "Shawshank Department of Correction" is enough to send a chill down a King junkie's spine.
The Cloverfield Paradox
Release date: February 4
Where to see it: On Netflix
What it's about: Producer J.J. Abrams and the streaming service surprised Super Bowl audiences with the above look at the latest chapter in the Cloverfield franchise, which is debuting... immediately after the game. Connecting directly with the 2008 original, Paradox is a space-bound adventure that we'll all be losing our minds over in a few hours.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Release date: June 22
Where to see it: In theaters
What it's about: The trailer for this monstrous follow-up takes Pratt's raptor trainer Owen Grady and Howard's park manager Claire back to Isla Nubar to save the revived species from an exploding volcano. While Jurassic World was a messy remix of Spielberg's original, the sequel has room to push the story forward... which makes the escape-from-the-lava action teased in the trailer a little mystifying. But they also make it to the mainland? And there are weaponized dinosaurs? Maybe it's a loose remake of The Lost World: Jurassic Park? A speedy dino chomps a guy with a machine gun, so whatever, we're in.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Release date: July 27
Where to see it: In theaters
What it's about: Tom Cruise injured himself in a headline-making way while jumping off a building for the sixth installment of the M:I franchise. While there's a twisty story that builds off what writer-director Christopher McQuarrie established in Rogue Nation (including bringing back Rebecca Ferguson's female spy Ilsa Faust), Fallout is most notable for pushing the star to the bond-crushing edge. The trailer lives up to the grisly hype.
A Quiet Place
Release date: April 6
Where to see it: In theaters
Why we're excited: The latest directorial effort from The Office veteran John Krasinski feels like a spiritual sequel to Get Out, a horror film directed by a comedic actor with a fresh twist. He and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, star as two parents who live on a desolate farm and try to keep their kids as quiet as possible... because something violent lurks in the shadows. But even sign language can't save the family when whatever paranormal entity starts provoking their peeps.
Red Sparrow
Release date: March 2
Where to see it: In theaters
What it's about: Trained in the art of seduction, psychological profiling, and likely (because this is an adaptation of an award-winning thriller) ass-kicking, Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is as fierce as Russian spies come. A romantic run-in with an undercover CIA agent throws her off her game, the perfect throwback scenario for a certified movie star like Jennifer Lawrence.
Skyscraper
Release date: July 13
Where to see it: In theaters
What it's about: According to Universal Pictures, Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper character, Will Sawyer, is a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. When the "tallest, safest building in the world" suddenly catches fire, Will has to save the day. He's also been framed for the arson. His family is also trapped inside the building. So... The Towering Inferno plus Die Hard plus The Fugitive plus a massive steroid injection. Sure.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Release date: May 25
Where to see it: In theaters
What it's about: The latest Star Wars prequel recounts the early days of the Corellian smuggler (with Alden Ehrenreich swapping in for Harrison Ford). We'll see everything from the acquisition of the Millennium Falcon to his partnership with Chewbacca to his time running with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Other than that... well, we have no idea where the movie will go. Except that Ron Howard (The Da Vinci Code) took over for original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, ensuring that the "funny" Star Wars is still "Star Wars," whatever that really means these days.
Westworld (Season 2)
Premiere date: April TBD
Where to see it: HBO
What it's about: The puzzling Westworld Season 1 ended with the "dysfunctional" host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) gaining enough sentience to defy her marching orders and murder a handful of park residents -- including the chief roboticist Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). Assuming Season 2 picks up afterward, expect Dolores's journey down the maze to continue, alongside the elderly version of her former love William a.k.a. The Man in Black (Ed Harris). Trying to decode anything more would be futile.
