Every Movie Trailer From This Year's Super Bowl

Every year, movie and TV outfits debut or drop new trailers for big upcoming movies and shows during the Super Bowl, and 2019 was no different. When they're done right, they blow many more minds than the regular Super Bowl commercials, but increasingly, we're just getting re-cut versions of teasers that have already been released. Regardless of quality, we're collecting them all here just like we did last year, so you can watch them in one place. Below, find the latest trailers for big 2019 movies and TV series, like Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Season 3 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone, and more.
Alita: Battle Angel
Release date: February 14
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: It's a dystopian cyberpunk action movie about an ass-kicking cyborg (portrayed by Rosa Salazar using motion capture) directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron.
Captain Marvel
Release date: March 8
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: The first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a female lead (played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson), Captain Marvel is also sure to provide crucial plot points connecting last year's Avengers: Infinity War and April's huge-stakes Avengers: Endgame.
Wonder Park
Release date: March 15
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: About a fantastical amusement park with talking animals that's imperiled by the evil Chimpanzombies, this is a big-budget animated eyeball-grabber that will be paired with an animated Nickelodeon series later this year.
Us
Release date: March 22
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: Written and directed by Jordan Peele, it's the (unrelated) horror-movie follow-up -- apparently about creepy doppelgängers -- to his 2017 hit Get Out.
Hanna
Release date: March (note: episode 1 is available on February 3 for 24 hours)
Where to see it: Amazon Prime
Why it's a big deal: Based on the 2011 movie starring Saoirse Ronan, this Amazon Prime show about a young girl being hidden from an obsessed CIA agent seems like perfect fodder for a film-to-series adaptation.
The Twilight Zone
Release date: April 1
Where to see it: CBS All Access
Why it's a big deal: Jordan Peele scores two Super Bowl spots, this time for CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone reboot. Eerie allegories, iconic theme music, and executive producer Peele presenting each episode a la original series creator Rod Serling.
Our Planet
Release date: April 5
Where to see it: Netflix
Why it's a big deal: Netflix does its version of the BBC's massively successful and fascinating Blue Planet and Blue Planet II, even enlisting Blue Planet and Blue Planet II narrator David Attenborough to narrate.
Avengers: Endgame
Release date: April 26
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: We'll finally find out whether all those superheroes who faded into dust in Avengers: Infinity War are truly dead. Given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have been building to this since day one, Avengers: Endgame is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and all time.
Toy Story 4
Release date: June 21
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: It's Toy Story 4! After the sadness-inducing installment that was Toy Story 3, it seems like the lucrative Pixar franchise is aiming for a more light-hearted vibe, at least going by the Forky-inclusive trailer that dropped back in November and this underwhelming post-Super Bowl teaser.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Release date: August 2
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: I mean, there are two ampersands in the title, so it has to be important. But it'll be interesting to see if this first spinoff film in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as impervious federal agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham returning as frenemy Deckard Shaw, has the box-office juice of its predecessors.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Release date: August 9
Where to see it: In theaters
Why it's a big deal: Based on the children's book by Alvin Schwartz, this horror film is produced by, among others, Guillermo del Toro and scripted by John August. Four teasers technically debuted, including the one above -- here are the other three.
The Handmaid's Tale (Season 3)
Release date: TBD 2019
Where to see it: Hulu
Why it's a big deal: Hulu's best and most-honored original series is riding high after Emmy wins and a cliffhanger ending.
