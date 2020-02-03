This Year's Super Bowl Movie Trailers Were All About Super Planes

What's better than a fast car in a movie? Not much, let's be real, but fast planes are pretty cool pretty much all the time. This Super Bowl, after the traditional (and LOUD) Air Force stadium fly-by, viewers were treated to short, snappy ads for three of this summer's biggest action movies, and there's one thing an international super-spy, a legendary U.S. fighter pilot, and a villainous hacker plaguing a familia of crime-fighting racecar drivers have in common: very, very cool-looking airplanes. Let's take a closer look at each of these trailers.
Acquired Taste: Live Octopus With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Trevor Wallace
Top Gun: Maverick
Obviously Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to immortal Tom Cruise classic Top Gun, has planes in it. But we weren't prepared for just how many planes. The whole TV spot basically alternates Cruise and plane, Cruise and plane. Sometimes he's in the plane, sometimes he's looking at the plane, sometimes he and the plane are in separate shots, like young lovers kept both together and apart by the iron fist of film editing. You like Tom Cruise and airplanes? Well, baby, that's exactly what you're gonna get.
No Time to Die
James Bond returns for one last (maybe) crack at fighting the world's most evil bad guys in No Time to Die, and he's doing it from the backseat of a sleek, skinny little plane that looks much more like one of those toys you'd put together with the foam wings. The thing whooshes backwards out of, I guess, another plane, and then doubles the size of its wings with a cool midair flip like Inspector Gadget. Bond also has an Aston Martin that turns into a spinning machine gun in this movie, but this blog is about the cool plane, which we are very excited for.
F9: The Fast Saga
The Fast and Furious series has done its best to combine planes and cars together -- F9 even features a car with a rocket engine attached to it like something out of Back to the Future. But F9 also has a stealth plane that comes out of nowhere and catches cars midair as they launch themselves off of cliffs. Even if I had an army of concept cars and Vin Diesel's beefy arms backing me up, I might think twice about fighting a villain who just has a magnet plane in their possession somehow.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.