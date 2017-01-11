All the Details on Apple & Nintendo's Surprise 'Mario' Game

Apple's 2016 keynote presentation sent devotees into a tizzy after announcing an iPhone 7 sans headphone jack. Thankfully, legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, a.k.a. "the father of Mario," was there to calm their nerves. Miyamoto appeared on the Apple stage to shock the audience with a brand-new, iOS-exclusive side-scroller.

"We want as many people as possible to enjoy playing as Mario," he told the keynote crowd via a translator. "They'll be doing it first on iOS in a new game called Super Mario Run."

Super Mario Run will be Mario's first appearance on mobile platforms and, as Miyamoto stressed, the first game starring the character that can be played with one hand. As he put it, whether players are on the subway or eating a sandwich, they'll be able to breeze through the latest races designed for this NES redux.