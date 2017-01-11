How to Beat Your Friends at 'Super Mario Run'

Challenge your friends

Super Mario Run's second major mode is "Rally," a challenge mode where players can take on their friends or people around the world. This is where the game's dirty secret comes in: Uou need a signal (Wi-Fi or cell) to play Super Mario Run. Miyamoto says the decision to make the game commuter-unfriendly was to combat piracy. Bummer for the airplane-bound.

There are two objectives to Rally mode: gather coins (duh) and gather Toads. As the story goes, Bowser has run all the Mushroom Kingdom underlings out of town. It's up to Mario to convince the little dudes to come back by impressing them with his moves. On a Rally map, players need to gather more coins from their opponents and perform high-flying tricks to attract more Toads.