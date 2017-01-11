Every Single Episode of 'Supernatural,' Ranked

With its "dreamy Hardy Boys chase ghosts" premise, you might think The CW's Supernatural is just fodder for pubescent girls. I assumed as much myself for years; it wasn't until I watched the long-running series that I realized it is among the best-written shows in television history. Name another show with more than 200 episodes that's filled with action, horror, comedy, and pathos, and that confronts the nature of family, good and evil, God, and even humanity's place in the universe. That may sound like hyperbole, but fans know I'm actually selling Supernatural short.

To break it down further, I ranked all 241 of Supernatural's episodes from worst to best (with three two-part episodes counting as one). Picking the top 20 was easy, and selecting the bottom ~20 wasn't too hard either -- but ranking everything in between was nearly impossible, because the overall bar for quality on the show is just so high. There's no point quibbling over what's ranked 35th vs. 83rd, but if you enjoyed that stupid episode with the Ghost Ship or the one with Felicia Day going to Oz, we probably won't agree on much.