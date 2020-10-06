'Swamp Thing,' One of Last Year's Best and Scariest Shows, Is Now Airing on The CW

Resurrection is par for the course for many of the world's comic book heroes, but it's not every day that we hear of a TV show getting the same second chance. Swamp Thing, one of DC Universe's first original titles, was the streaming service's buzziest and most expensive project, which, depending on who you ask, seemed to have doomed it from the start. The James Wan-produced show adapted one of DC's darker, creepier heroes, planting him in the dank, muggy bayou of Marais, Louisiana where a plant-borne virus has just taken root amongst the town's citizens. Now that it's making its broadcast debut on The CW starting Tuesday, October 6, it's a perfect watch for those of us still in self-imposed quarantine, and an appropriately creepy show that fits right into the spooky holiday season.

But first, what happened with Swamp Thing, exactly? Before the show was even done filming, its crew were told to pack up the story in ten episodes, instead of the originally planned 13. Shortly after the first episode dropped on DC Universe in May 2019, the streaming service announced it had been canceled, and fans who were thrilled at the prospect of a superhero show that leaned more into the realm of horror were left to mournfully watch the rest of its nine episodes knowing a second season wasn't in the cards.

No one can say exactly what it was that made the company want to get rid of Swamp Thing so abruptly -- one likely explanation is a paycheck misprint, in which a couple of zeroes were accidentally taken off of the show's total cost. Between gory, gooey effects and an entirely practical (and enormous) Swamp Thing suit worn by star Derek Mears, the show no doubt cost a chunk of cash to pull off, and it's likely that a site as new as DC Universe was at that point balked at the prospect of footing such a large bill. What makes it all so unfair is that the show is actually really good.