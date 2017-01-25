What's Up With All the Incest on Tom Hardy's 'Taboo'?

Note: This article contains spoilers from the first three episodes of the FX drama Taboo, an amazing show that everyone should be watching.

It's right there in the name of the show: Taboo. So, when last night's episode of this muck-covered historical drama opened with crabs waltzing out of a dead man's belly, grimy street kids performing amateur dental surgery, and marble-mouthed star Tom Hardy getting a knife wound sewn up by an American spy with blindingly yellow teeth, there was very little to be shocked about. This is the (filthy) world of the show.

But, man: all the incest talk? That might've raised a few eyebrows. Even in the first episode of this unapologetically bleak FX series, it was clear that star, co-creator, and half-naked guiding spirit Tom Hardy's character James Delaney had romantic feelings for his striking half-sister Zilpha Geary (Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin). However, the third episode of this eight-part mini-series put the couple's tainted love front and center, elevating the hushed whispers and stolen glances to furious letter-writing and church-pew-groping. As they said on Arrested Development, "Bumpy road ahead!"