The Craziest 'Taboo' Episode Yet Reveals Tom Hardy's Magic Sex Powers

Note: This article contains spoilers from the first four episodes of the FX drama Taboo, an amazing show that everyone should be watching.

There's a scene in the fourth episode of Taboo, FX's grimy historical drama, where a chemical-crazed doctor eats a piece of cow shit, considers the taste of the animal excrement on his palate, demands a piece of pigeon poop, and then nibbles on that too. Moments later, the same character declares his need for "50 gallons of human piss." In case it wasn't clear: feces and urine are essential parts of the Taboo experience. No bodily fluid is off limits.

Loyal viewers wouldn't have it any other way. From the first episode, Tom Hardy's mumbly protagonist James Delaney has been portrayed as a Clint Eastwood-like antihero who rides into town in his muck-covered coat and makes life hell for the maniacal East India Company, the corrupt Prince Regent, and any dirt-covered miscreant who gets in his way. But last night, in by far the most sex- and violence-crazed episode of the series so far, Delaney began to assemble his own #squad of the damned.