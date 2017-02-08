What Exactly Is Tom Hardy's Plan as 'Taboo' Nears the Finale?

The actual duel is resolved quickly: Geary fires and "misses" because his gun was tampered with and Delaney, proving that he's the better man once again, ends up shooting the company man who messed with the weapon. So, someone dies, but it's not Geary or Delaney. Logic suggests that this would have been an effective time for Delaney to kill his brother-in-law and end their feud once and for all. But that's not Delaney's style: he'd rather keep embarrassing Geary over and over. It's not enough that he clearly used to have sex with his wife. He needs to destroy him slowly and methodically.

It's a shame that the word "cuck," derived from the term cuckold, has taken on such a loaded political meaning in recent years because Geary, played with simpering cruelty by Jefferson Hall, is really the epitome of the term. Sorry, dude is a cuck. A good portion of this show is devoted to Delaney, the roguish badass with an occasionally discernible moral code, emasculating his brother-in-law by telepathically having sex with his wife while she dreams.