All The Questions We Have After the Bloody Insane 'Taboo' Finale

Unfortunately, she quickly trades that cave for an icy bath in the Thames. Zilpha jumps and lands in the water in a way that's clearly meant to echo the dream-like opening credits sequence. It's possible she's gone on to an aquatic heaven, where her soul can finally swim with the fishes. But this is also a TV show: if you don't see a corpse, the character could still be alive. Plus, Tom Hardy is magic. Never forget that.

At first, Delaney thinks she's still breathing. After freeing himself from last week's torture session, our leading man makes his way back home and receives Zilpha's bleak missive. When Lorna Bow tries to comfort him, he bristles. (Doesn't she know Delaney has a psychic sex connection with his half-sister?) "If she were dead I would know it," he says. "I would hear her and I would feel it, as if there were a door open in this very house. If she was in the river she would sing to me and I would hear her." Perhaps she'll haunt him in some of those elliptical flashbacks next season. Now she can interrupt his sleep and see how he likes it.