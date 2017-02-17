The Bloodiest 'Taboo' Episode Yet Ends with a Surprise

Poor Winter dies under mysterious circumstances

After having awkward, mother-vision-filled sex with his half-sister and getting his shit blown up by the East India Company, Delaney is in a foul mood. This gives Hardy a chance to do another thing serious actor like to do: play a mean, messy drunk. He's good at it, waltzing around Helga's brothel and sulking his night away. At one point, he picks up a bottle of liquor sitting on a table and says, simply, "Mine." Be honest: if Tom Hardy did that to your drink, you would let him. Dude was in Mad Max: Fury Road. His drinks are on the house, no matter how how sad and emo he gets.

Anyway, the rest of the night doesn't go very well for Delaney: he wakes up face-down in the mud. (Somehow, he still has his top hat, which seems like a very unlikely detail.) But the eventual dry-cleaning bill for his dirty jacket is the least of Delaney's worries because there's another dead body before this slightly lackluster episode draws to a close: Winter, Helga's daughter and an often inexplicable sidekick to Delaney, is found dead in a nearby boat. Sadly, she will not be traveling to Nootka Sound with Delaney and one of the show's only non-gloomy characters is gone forever.