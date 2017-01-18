What the Actual Hell Is Happening on Tom Hardy's 'Taboo'?

In one of the more ridiculous scenes in last night's episode, we met the prince regent, a gluttonous and foolish political string-puller played by Sherlock's Mark Gatiss. Laying on an expensive piece of furniture while surrounded by creepy dead animals, the prince regent, who would go on to become George IV, is Taboo's first real look behind the walls of royal power and, as with most things on this show, it's not pretty. It's disgusting.

The show takes place in 1814 -- the year that the War of 1812 came to an end -- and it portrays the prince regent, who took power after his father George III was declared insane in 1811, as a man eager for the violent conflict with the Americans to end. He needs more time for napping. In one of the show's more comic moments, he describes a dream where he was lying in the sea surrounded by an army of little shrimp with bows and arrows. In scenes like this, Taboo displays a Game of Thrones-like ability to both dramatize and mock the petty whims of those wielding great military force. How will the decadent prince regent tie into Delaney's gritty storyline? It's hard to say at this point, but they definitely won't meet at the gym.