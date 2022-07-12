A Starter Kit for Taika Waititi's Movies, Shows, and Paparazzi Photos

Since breaking onto the scene a little over a decade ago, New Zealand director Taika Waititi has taken Hollywood and at least one of its major franchises by storm, injecting his unforgettable, inimitable brand of dry humor and heartfelt storytelling into both film and television. Even if you've never seen anything he's been a part of (and, actually, you probably have), you've heard his name, whether it's associated with a couple of Kiwi indies that had improbably great success here in the States, or with a certain God of Thunder.

His celebrated career has already had its share of some real misfires (Holocaust-set satire Jojo Rabbit and, depending on your mileage, Thor: Love and Thunder), and his less-than-great recent run has caused more than a few fans to begin to sour on him, but it's tough to overshadow the greatness of the director's best projects. With Waititi signed on to a Star Wars movie, a Time Bandits TV show, and an adaptation of Moebius and Alejandro Jodorowsky's mind-bending comic series The Incal, we figured it's time to give everyone who doesn't already know him and crash-course of his greatest hits.