I Ate Chicken Wings With Rick Ross at a Sneaker Shop



I arrive at the event before the Teflon Don has emerged from a makeshift green room to greet the press. Extra Butter's showroom resembles the interior of a spaceship and what I assume A$AP Rocky's closet looks like. I'm handed a glass of rosé when I enter and an attentive waitstaff offers baskets of chicken wings. I try the lemon-pepper wings -- they're tasty and worth fiending for.

A DJ spins a set peppered with Rozay, Drake, and Prince. Guests mingle and tap away at their phones. Expensive-looking sneakers loom on the walls around us. We wait.

Because this is an event to celebrate the launch of the company's online Wingshop, there's a swag section set up. One shirt says "Wingstop is life" and another has little gold drumsticks on it. There are fitted hats, Wingstop socks, and wing-shaped air fresheners that carry that signature lemon-pepper aroma. It's strange in the way all marketing that attempts to co-opt something "cool" is strange.